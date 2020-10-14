How long is Amazon Prime Day 2020 - and the deals to get on the last day of the sale

We're into day two of Amazon Prime Day now. The retailer’s huge shopping extravaganza is an exciting opportunity to pick up a discount on just about every type of product you can imagine. We’ve been curating the very best Amazon Prime Day deals elsewhere on the site - but how long actually is Amazon Prime Day? When will the Prime Day deals end? They’re good questions, and ones we’ll answer here. We'll also share 13 of our favorite deals that you can still buy too, further down the page.

How long is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour event. The sale started at midnight PT (3am, ET) October 13, and will run through until the end of Wednesday October 14. That means there's now less than 24 hours left of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

And how long do Prime Day deals last?

Good question. As we've mentioned, this year's Prime Day deals officially end at midnight tonight. The good news is that Amazon will be continually releasing new deals between now and midnight, so there's plenty of time to bag a bargain. (You'll find our pick of the best Prime Day deals that are left below.)

Just bear in mind that these deals will run for differing amounts of time - firstly, depending on what type of Prime Day deal each one is; and secondly, on how long stock actually lasts. There are two main types of Prime Day deal:

Deals of the day

These promotions run for a set amount of time, or until the product sells out. New ones are released throughout the day, and you’ll see a timer on the product page, showing you have long you have left to claim each deal.

Lightning deals

These are fast promotions in which a limited number of discounts are offered on an item for a short period. These deals don’t last long, but if you have Prime, you get 30-minute early access.

You’ll need a Prime membership to get access to most of these deals, but if you’re not signed up, you can still take part with a free 30-day trial of Prime. Amazon says it’ll be releasing lots of new deals throughout the entire 48-hour sale, so there’s still plenty of time left to grab a bargain. However, many deals have already sold out, too so if you see something you like, it’s a good idea to grab it while you can. To save you time, here's our pick of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far...

13 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can still buy

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349 $298 at Amazon

At the top of our list has to be this $50 saving on the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. They're the best noise-cancelling cans on the market right now and they just hit their all-time lowest price yet. Amazon's not even stopping there, though - there's also a $25 gift card here as well. It's a no-brainer.

2. Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the 4K Fire TV Stick at Amazon right now. That's perfect if you've just upgraded to a 4K TV and need something that can run all your favorite streaming services in the resolution your new display deserves.

3. Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine by De'Longhi: $232 $99.99 at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine makes espressos at the push of a button. This Prime Day deal comes with a free selection of 30 Nespresso top Vertuo pods - 10 stormio, 10 odacio, 10 melozio - and the capsules are recyclable, which is also good news.View Deal

4. Save up to 40% on furniture at Amazon

Looking to freshen up that home office or simply take the time to renovate before the holidays hit? Amazon has knocked 40% off a massive range of furniture items this week. That's perfect if you've been stuck for inspiration or you've had your eye on some of these featured items for a while.

5. iPad 8th generation 2020: $329 $299 at Amazon

Another new release at its all-time low price. The 8th generation iPad is available for just $299 right now. If you're clued up on iCloud this 32GB model will be perfect, but you'd prefer a little extra storage you'll also find the $429 128GB model down to $395 as well. We've seen this price a couple of times since the latest iPad launched, but it's still a stunning offer in its own right.

6. Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Prime members can pick up the Amazon Echo Show for its lowest price ever. Considering how popular this smart display is, that's quite an accomplishment. If you're looking to take your smart home beyond the standard Echo Dot and Philips Hue bulb setup, this is a must-see deal.

7. LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

There's a massive $400 saving on this 55-inch LG 4K TV. Not only that, but this is a Nanocell model, which gives it a boost over the LCD models you'll find listed in Amazon's Prime Day deals this week. Not only that, but there's Alexa and Google Assistant built straight into this glorious display - and all for under $500 for a limited time.

8. AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

The 2020 battle for the best AirPods Pro price will one for the history books. While we were all just settling into a new $219 sales price, however, Amazon was plotting this Prime Day deals manoeuvre. An extra $20 off brings the ANC Apple buds down to their lowest price yet this week, serving iPhone lovers across the country particularly well.

9. Instant Pot Aura Pro 8Qt slow cooker: $149.95 $69.99 at Amazon

The Instant Pot saw its fair share of Prime Day deals last year, but in 2020 we're seeing some even better price tags hitting the all-in-one devices. You'll find this 8Qt Instant Pot Aura Pro available for just $69.99 right now - a new record low.

10. Garmin Forerunner 645 Music: $449.99 $219.99 at Amazon

There's a reason the Garmin Forerunner 645 is so popular with fitness enthusiasts. The activity tracking smartwatch is a fantastic all-rounder, offering up in-depth monitoring features worthy of some of the most specialized tech alongside music functionality and Garmin Pay. Not only is this a stacked smartwatch, though, it's also currently sporting its lowest price ever, beating its previous record by $10.

11. 2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899.99 at Amazon

There's a $100 discount on the 2020 MacBook Air at the moment. We're far more used to seeing a $949 sales price here, which makes this extra saving one of the best Prime Day deals on sale right now. On top of that, though, there's actually excellent value packed inside. With 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD under the hood, this is an entry level machine with the capabilities of something much more powerful. If you're after more juice, however, you can save $100 on the 512GB model as well.

12. Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries: $54.99 (44% off) at Amazon

This Braun-powered toothbrush comes with a stylish stand, replacement head holder and travel case, with a visible pressure sensor and 5 cleaning modes.

13. Razer Blade 15: $2,599.99 $2,099.99 at Amazon

It's not every day that you can get a high-performance gaming laptop for around $2,000, but you're in luck. Amazon has the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on sale for $2,099.99. The Blade 15 comes with an Intel i7-10875H 8-core CPU, a GeForce RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, 15.6-inch FHD 300Hz display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD for high performance gaming on the go.

