Prime Day Lightning Deals and best discounts live blog

If you're following the Prime Day deals 2020, you've probably noticed that Amazon's Lightning Deals are fairly hard to keep track of. That's why we're here to help. In this live blog, we're capturing the best tech-focused Lightning Deals going up on Amazon.com today, so you can take advantage of them.

We'll also periodically post the best deals you can already get as part of the Prime Day promotion, in case you missed them. A good place to start would be Amazon's devices deals, including savings on all of its Echo speaker products. It's also worth looking at the best Prime Day laptop deals, if you're looking for good prices on an upgrade. Prime Day ends at midnight wherever you are – so you don't have long to enjoy what's on offer for Prime Day.

With Lightning Deals, the window is a lot shorter – you've got just a matter of hours to take advantage of them, and even less if the products in question manage to shift quickly. Stick with TechRadar, then, and we'll select the best products out there through the end of the day.