7 Prime Day deals from Best Buy that blow Amazon away: LG TVs, Lenovo laptops and more

Prime Day deals aren't just about Amazon you know. In fact, if you know where to look you can sometimes find buried treasure at other leading retailers that can even exceed the online giants' offerings.

If you've got your finger on that Amazon checkout buy button, stop. Well, don't clear your cart completely, but at least hear us out - we've found 7 stellar Prime Day deals from Best Buy which are actually much, much better than their Amazon counterparts.

Looking for a cheap laptop? Perhaps a Prime Day deal on a new 4K TV is more to your liking. We've found examples in both areas where Best Buy's Prime Day deals are looking to blow Amazon's out the water today. Better still, there are also some great deals on headphones and especially tablets. Just down below you'll find our top seven picks, which maybe be expanded out as we find more top rival deals from Best Buy, so stay tuned.

Not convinced? Fair enough! Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals from the big boys themselves - though we did warn you!

7 Prime Day deals where Best Buy beats out Amazon

1. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14-inch laptop: $229.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

When it comes to the cheap Prime Day laptop deals, Best Buy has Amazon cornered. This awesome little Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is rocking a massive $110 saving right now, that's almost more than its actual sales price. It's also quite fast for the price, with an AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage, you'll be all set for you basic computing needs.

2. Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's gaming laptop deals are on point this prime day, and this Asus TUF in particular is really giving its Amazon counterpart a run for its money. With a GTX 1650Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, it's almost unbelievably good for its price.

3. Samsung TU7 Series 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $749.99 $597.99 at Best Buy

Going big with your Prime Day TV deals this year? Best Buy's sale price on this awesome 2020 Samsung TU7 can't be beaten today, coming in at a whopping $372 less than its Amazon rival. That's a fantastic price for a display that's sure to be the centerpiece of any room you put it in.

4. Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $199.98 $99.98 at Best Buy

Sennheiser is known for making excellent headphones, and that extends to its affordable headphones line. This pair of wireless over-the-ear cans boast great noise-cancelling capabilities, up to 2 hours of battery life, and a maximum range of 33 feet. It also works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (32GB): $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

For just $99, the Galaxy Tab A is an absolute steal and the perfect alternative to the latest Amazon Fire devices that the rival retailer loves to push each prime day. With a vibrant 8-inch 1280 x 800 resolution display, quad-core processor, and 13-hours of battery life, you've everything you need here for a great cheap tablet experience.

6. Motorola moto g Fast: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $100. This unlocked model is cheaper than ever. If you're looking for a cheap smartphone, the Motorola moto g Fast is a worthy contender. Among its features include a triple-camera system with an ultra-wide lens, a 16 MP rapid focus, and a Macro Vision camera, as well as up to two days of battery life.

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (256GB): $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

Also on offer, today at Best Buy is this absolutely stunning upgraded specification Surface Pro 7. With a 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel Core i5 processor, you'll be getting the best of both the tablet and ultrabook worlds with this awesome hybrid. The black Type Cover is also included here so that saving is even better today.

