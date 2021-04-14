Hover electric scooter deals start at just $199 this week

Best Buy's latest Hover-1 electric scooter deals can save you $50 on a wide range of motorized rollers this week, with prices starting at just $199.99 right now. That means excellent options for budget scooting, but if you're after something a little more powerful we're seeing these discounts available across the range leading all the way up to the powerful Blackhawk model.

The Hover-1 Gambit is the cheapest electric scooter in these offers, with a $249.99 MSRP shaved down below $200. It's best for shorter distances (with a nine mile range that's still pretty impressive for this price point), but will still get you up to 15mph for a speedy ride. The only downside here is the smaller 6.5-inch tires, which - as a solid build - will be a little uncomfortable over rougher terrain.

If that's going to be a problem, or if you need to get a little more distance under your belt, the Hover-1 Journey might be the better fit (now $296.99, was $349.99). You can scoot up to 16 miles on a single charge here, though at a slightly lower 14mph. The 8.5-inch tires will, however, give you greater stability which is a massive bonus if you're going to be riding for more than about 20 minutes at a time.

The Hover-1 Blackhawk sits at the top end of these electric scooter deals, and while the cost does jump up to $549.99, you're still saving $50 over the $599.99 MSRP. With pneumatic tires, a 28 mile range, and a top speed of 18mph this is certainly one for more heavy-duty use. If you're going to be using your electric scooter to travel longer distances multiple times a day, the upgrade to this premium model will be well worth it for ease of charging, ride comfort, and battery size.

Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you just need to zip across shorter distances, the Gambit offers an excellent budget option in this week's electric scooter deals. The 9 mile range is a little more than you'd usually find at this price point with a standard 15mph max speed as well. This is a lightweight, easy to use scooter with a relatively speedy 3 hour charge type. Those 6.5-inch tires are a solid build, which means if you're traveling over bumpier terrain you won't have such a smooth ride, but there's no chance of a puncture here.

Hover-1 Journey electric scooter: $349.99 $296.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $53 on this longer-range scooter, but dropping a little speed to achieve that 16-mile capacity. A 14mph max speed won't make too much of a difference on your morning commute, though, so if you're looking to travel further out this is still a fantastic offer. There are also larger 8.5-inch solid tires on here, which offer greater stability over rougher terrain while still guarding you against punctures.

Hover-1 Blackhawk electric scooter: $599.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're going to be using your electric scooter for long periods of time every day, you'll appreciate the extra smooth ride and longer 28 mile range of the Blackhawk. It's a bit of a price jump, but with premium pneumatic tires for a suspension boost, an 18mph max speed, and a removable battery for easier charging, you're getting a top set of specs here.

