Home Depot Labor Day sales: deals on appliances, furniture, mattresses and more

The Home Depot Labor Day sale is now in full swing and features literally thousands of deals on appliances, furniture and smart tech items with big discounts of up to 40% off their usual price this weekend.

If you been on the hunt for some good deals just in time for the fall then you've come to the right place. We've been constantly scanning the Home Depot Labor Day sale for the best deals and we've come up with a list of our favorites which you can view just down below. Everything's been laid out into neat sections, so if you've something particular in mind, feel free to skip on through to the section that's relevant to you.



While there are thousands of items on sale right now, we're generally spotting price cuts of around 20% to 40% across all categories. That's especially fantastic for larger appliances as you can quickly see those price cuts add up to hundreds of dollars in savings. Even if you didn't have your eye on a new fridge or cooking range, you'll still find plenty of discounts on smaller items for both the home and garden as well, so definitely check out this year's Home Depot Labor Day sale.

While you're here, we'd also recommend heading over to our main Labor Day sales page, where you'll find not just home and garden items, but a whole range of excellent tech deals as well.



Home Depot Labor Day sale: the best deals

Appliances

Frigidaire frost free upright freezer: $669 $498 at Home Depot

This Frigidaire freezer is currently featured for Home Depot's special buys, offering up a cool (sorry) $171 discount this Labor Day. Not only has this one got great customer reviews, but it's also got a couple of great quality of life features, namely door jar alerts, a power outage fail-safe, as well as an EvenTemp cooling system to make sure temperatures are consistent throughout.

Samsung gas range and convection oven: $1,099 $648 at Home Depot

This Samsung gas range oven combo was already a bestseller, even before Home Depot went and discounted it by a whole $450 thanks to their Labor Day sales. Not only does it look great, but it's got plenty of room and it's cast iron griddles are designed to hold a variety of utensils and foods.

LG high-efficiency front-load washer: $1,099 $698 at Home Depot

Another top deal on a best seller, this LG front-loading washer is currently $400 off thanks to the Home Depot Labor Day sale. This one's packed with a whole range of tech from LG, including super-efficient wash cycles that will clean your loads in just 15 mins. It's also fully smart home enabled as well - perfect for pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Samsung French door refrigerator: $2,399 $1,598 at Home Depot

This stunning Samsung French door refrigerator is getting a whole $800 off right now - a massive saving of 33% over its original asking price. That's for a fully equipped, modern refrigerator with a top power-efficiency rating, massive capacity and integrated ice and water dispensers.

Up to 40% off select large appliances at Home Depot

Alongside our top picks featured just above, there are plenty more savings to be found across a whole range of appliances. Refrigerators, washers, dryers and cooking ranges are just some of the larger appliances on sale and we'd recommend checking the full list. Over there you'll find items from top brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG, including some one-off Home Depot Labor Day sale bundle deals.

Up to $60 off select air fryers at Home Depot

The excellent small kitchen appliance Home Depot Labor Day sales continue with some really great discounts on Air Fryers especially this week. You've got options ranging from just $65 right now, although there are some particularly great savings on some of the top-brand items, such as this $50 saving on a modernhome air fryer.

Home and decor

Up to 30% off select furniture and decor at Home Depot

Give the place a real spruce up with the vast array of home decor items now on sale at Home Depot. Everything from beds, lighting, kitchenware and soft furnishings are on sale right now, so there are literally thousands of savings to be had.

Get 10% off home office furniture purchases over $300 at Home Depot

Use code HDOFFICE10 on all home office items over $300 to get 10% off instantly this week at Home Depot. There are hundreds of desks, chairs, and storage items on sale right currently so there's never been a better time to create the perfect home office setup.

Up to 35% off select mattresses at Home Depot

There are hundreds of mattresses on sale right now in the Home Depot Labor Day sale - including offers from top brands like Sealy and Tempur-Pedic. As you'd imagine, there's also options for both spring and memory foam mattresses, as well as a myriad of different sizes on offer.

Ryobi cordless 5-tool combo kit: $149 at Home Depot

This Ryobi cordless tool mega-kit is an exclusive special buy at Home Depot and right now you can pick it up for just $149. A drill, saw, vacuum and light are all included here, as are the one-size-fits-all batteries and charger - everything you could need for a cheap DIY setup.

Up to 30% off select tools at Home Depot

Hundreds of power and hand tools from top brands like Ryobi and Dewalt are currently on sale in the Home Depot Labor Day sales, just in time for those end of summer DIY projects. Whether you're simply looking for a set of allen wrenches or a full-blown set of power tools, you'll find appropriate discounts here.

Up to $400 off select outdoor power equipment at Home Depot

Those great savings also apply to a whole range of outdoor power equipment this week over at Home Depot. Lawn mowers, leaf blowers, pressure washers and power generators are just some of the equipment being discounted right now, so there's a diverse range of tools for most garden setups.

Smart home and tech

Google Home Mini: $49 $39 at Home Depot

The Google Home Mini is easily one of the best cheap smart speakers around and the perfect way to kickstart your smart home setup on a budget. Using the onboard Google Assistant you can not only play your favorite tunes, but also control any compatible smart devices in your home via WiFi.

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant: $78.21 $49.99 at Home Depot

This Lenovo Smart Clock is the perfect smart home addition to any bedroom with its intuitive LED display and ambient sound function. It's also fully Google Assistant compatible, making it the perfect companion piece to the Google Home Mini above.

JBL Link portable smart speaker: $179.95 $99.95 at Home Depot

Save $80 and enjoy a full 360 degree sound with this awesome JBL smart speaker, which is a worthy alternative to the likes of the Echo Dot and Google Home range. Aside from the novel design and full waterproofing, you're still getting Google Assistant support here so you're fully set for the usual smart speaker functions.

Ring Doorbell 3 smart home camera: $199.99 $149.99 at Home Depot

The latest Ring Doorbell is a great addition for any front door. It's discrete, offers two way 1080 video and audio, and hosts a whole range of notification and sensor features. It's also fully compatible with Amazon Alexa, which is one of the most popular smart assistants currently available.

Google Nest thermostat: $249 $219 at Home Depot

The Google Nest thermostat not only works with your other smart home devices in perfect synchronicity to control the central heating of your home but it'll also learn your favorite settings and give alerts. Google claims it'll also help to lower your energy bill, which makes it easy to recoup the upfront cost.

Ring outdoor WiFi Cam: $249.99 $209.99 at Home Depot

The excellent Ring 1080p camera also comes in this outdoor floodlight mounted version, which offers the same excellent motion sensors and notifications but has the addition of two powerful LED floodlights.

