Home Depot Labor Day deal cuts up to $1,838 off kitchen appliance bundles

For the Labor Day sales this weekend, Home Depot is running a huge sale on home electronics by combining items into bundles that add up to massive savings.

One bundle, the Samsung Black Stainless Steel Package, includes a French Door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and self-cleaning oven. Collectively, the discount here knocks 41% off the price of that bundle, for a $1,838 saving. For $2,698, then, you've basically got all of appliances you need to outfit a new or existing home.

Other bundles offer similar types of goods for prices for closer to $2,000. Note that to get these bundle deals, you need to add the bundle to your cart and reach the checkout phase – this is how we were able to get the advertised prices on the page.

Still, even if you don't want all the electronics in a bundle and you're just looking for deals on individual items, Home Depot has a lot of discounts on refrigerators, washers and dryers, microwaves and dishwashers.

Essentially, if your house is missing anything, this is a good opportunity to fill the gaps. Note that stock may vary depending on where you live.

Check out the Home Depot deals below:

Home Depot Labor Day appliance bundle deals

Check out some other Home Depot appliance deals below if you're looking for smaller items:

Up to 40% off small kitchen appliances at Home Depot

Even smaller items are on sale right now at Home Depot, including some decent price cuts on coffee makers, blenders and slow cookers. These items are perfect to make that home life a little easier - great if you've found yourself working from home more often.

Up to $60 off select air fryers at Home Depot

Air fryers in particular are receiving really great discounts right now over in the Home Depot Labor Day sales, with prices starting at just $73 currently. These little appliances are a good way to cook up your favorite dishes quickly and also cut out all the unhealthy grease associated with traditional deep fat fryers.

If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, no worries. Throughout the weekend, we'll be collecting the best Labor Day deals into one big hub, so you can find the electronics you need at a price you're willing to pay.

