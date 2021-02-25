Here are the 5 best RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've seen so far

RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals are finally becoming more commonplace at leading retailers now after the various launches we saw last month at CES. No surprises - prices are generally high across the board, but, we have found a few machines that are actually pretty good value... relatively speaking.

So far, the cheapest RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop we've seen is this Asus TUF Dash F15 for $1,499 at Best Buy, which also packs in an Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. These are some pretty hefty specs indeed, and when you consider this gaming laptop deal is actually about the same price as the card itself on eBay right now, it starts to look like a real winner in regards to bang for the buck.

Another highlight we've found is this Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 for $1,799.99, also at Best Buy. A combination of an AMD Ryzen 9-5900HS, 16GB RAM, QHD 165Hz screen, and 1TB SSD, make this one an absolute beast when it comes to performance and we have to admit we're partial to that stunning poly-carbonate chassis as well.

So far, it's looking like Best Buy is the retailer to beat in regards to cheapest RTX 3070 laptops - something that's not wholly unexpected since the retailer tends to offer some of the better cheap gaming laptop deals all year round. We have, however, found some other more premium (Razer, Alienware) options at other leading retailers, which we've included just down below.

Looking for something cheaper or outside the US? Just below you can see the best cheap gaming laptop deals available in your region.

RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF Dash 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,449.99 at Best Buy

So far, this Asus TUF Dash is the cheapest RTX 3070 equipped gaming laptop we've seen anywhere. Its Intel Core i7-11370H, 16GB of RAM, 240Hz screen, and 1TB SSD are exceptionally good value on paper, although some may prefer to opt to spend a little more to get a more premium chassis, screen, and the better ports you'll generally find on the more expensive options below.View Deal

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The Omen series is HP's top-of-the-line gaming range and as you'd expect tend to be really slick-looking machines. This 2021 RTX 3070 version is no exception with its Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. HP machines a few years back tended to suffer from cooling issues but this latest Omen chassis has all but eliminated those problems - exactly what you need to get the most out of that RTX 3070.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop: $1,799.99 at Best Buy

New for 2021 is this 15.6-inch Asus Zephyrus, essentially an upscaled version of our favorite gaming laptop for 2020 - the Asus Zephyrus G14. Joining together top-end Nvidia and AMD components make this one a real beast and quite possibly the standout machine on our list. With a really slick poly-carbonate chassis, 165hz QHD screen, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, this is looking like the laptop to beat for 2021 in regards to power, style, and value.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $1,999.99 at Amazon

When speaking of style, however, we simply can't omit the latest Razer Blade 15 from our list - a gaming laptop that features the stunning black anodized aluminum chassis this series is known for. With an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 144Hz screen it's pretty well rounded too, although you'll have to pay a little bit extra to get your hands on a full 1440p QHD screen.View Deal

Alienware M15 R4 gaming laptop: $2,199 $2,008.99 at Dell

And finally, last but definitely not least is the latest Alienware M15 - a laptop that retains the same excellent chassis from last year but of course looks to really make the most of that RTX 3070. We've listed the price here for the i7-10870H, 16GB RAM, 300HZ, 512GB SSD spec, which is what we'd probably recommend. Alienware has a reputation for excellent cooling and providing those components with heaps of wattage - a real bonus for power-hungry components like the latest RTX 3000 series.View Deal

