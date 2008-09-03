Vintage KORG synthesizer hits DS

Nintendo has just announced the imminent release of a handheld version of the class synthesizer, due to hit the DS in October (Oct 10th, to be precise).

Nintendo says the KORG DS-10 software will reproduce the "quality and behaviour [of] original KORG products", promising users the ability to improvise and record their own music, alone or with friends.

Apparently integrating all the functions of the vintage KORG KAOSS synth pad, but all through the DS touchscreen, Nintendo says the product allows for "easy beat and melody improvisation" and that the stylus-driven interface caters for working with separate mixing channels, kicker drumbeats and patching synthesizer sounds and adding effects as you build up a tune.

Tweaking knobs

The emulation of the KORG seems like it might be pretty visual and complete, with Nintendo even promising the ability to add to your music by "tweaking knobs and connecting patch cables between the jacks on the Synthesizer Patch Panel".

The program will apparently save "up to 18 different sessions" and will use wireless connection to let two people work on a project together.

Takahiro Sato, Division Manager of Development Dept. of KORG Inc., who helped supervise development of the synth, said: "We're delighted to have worked with AQ Interactive, Cavia and Procyon Studio to develop the KORG DS-10 for the Nintendo DS."

"The unique and innovative features of the console allow for this much loved synthesizer to become portable tool and allows users to lay down all the elements to build up their tracks on the move."

DS-10 is a miracle

Editor of Future Music magazine, Dan Griffiths concurs, telling TechRadar that: "It's superb – way better than any of us here was expecting and near as damnit the same sound as the legendary Korg MS-10 synthesizer.

"Given that MS-10s sell on ebay for getting on towards a grand, the DS-10 is a miracle. Softsynths have been getting better and better in recent years and the debate as to whether you can hear the difference between a classic (read expensive) synth and its software emulation (running on a PC from PC World) is pretty much over.

"But the DS-10 is the first such quality emulation to fit in your pocket – it's just a shame that musicians can't link it to their existing computer/MIDI set-up or they'd sell millions of the things! That said the built-in four-track sequencer let's you make some suitably archaic-sounding backing tracks and then you can then link it to four other DS-10s doing likewise. It really is only a matter of days before the first 'all DS-10' track arrives at the mag. Well done Nintendo."