Grab these excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds deals ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday may not officially kick off until November 26, but we're already seeing some excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds deals at Amazon.

Our top deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Usually $199.99, Amazon has slashed $50 off the price, bringing them down to $169.99 and within $2 of their lowest-ever price.

If you're looking for something cheaper, Amazon has also discounted the older Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Buds Plus - as well as the relatively new Galaxy Buds 2. (Not in the US? Scroll down for Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Our top pick Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Save on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon as they come within $2 of their lowest ever price. The true wireless earbuds from Samsung offer up active noise cancellation, IPX7 waterproofing, and AKG audio. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Galaxy Buds 2 may only be a few months old, but they've already been given a neat discount in the run up to Black Friday. With ANC, a well-balanced sound, and a 29-hour battery life, they're a big improvement on the original Galaxy Buds. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - Mystic Black Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $115.95 at Amazon

Save $54 – This is an astonishing discount on the Galaxy Buds Live, knocking $54 off the price. With an unusual bean-shaped design, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are good – but not great – true wireless earbuds. This is close to the lowest price we've ever seen - but note that it only applies to the Mystic Red version. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Buds Plus, but it's not far off. For your money, you're getting a 22-hour battery life, improved audio quality than the original Galaxy Buds, and support for iOS devices. View Deal

Which Samsung Galaxy Buds should I buy?

Out of these deals, we think the best discount is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. They launched at the beginning of 2021 as a rival to the ever-popular Apple AirPods Pro, offering active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and excellent integration with the wider Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

Their intuitive controls make them easy to use and a 29-hour battery life should easily get you through a week of commuting.

If you want something a little cheaper, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus may be the right choice for you. They offer an improved sound quality compared to their predecessors, a 22-hour combined battery life, and support for iOS devices, as well as Android devices.

For more adventurous types, there are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The kidney bean shape of these buds is very different from what we've seen from rival brands, with most other wireless earbuds on the market. They’re certainly unique, but those interested in high-end sound quality and excellent ANC over a conversation-starting design should look elsewhere.

Finally, there are the Galaxy Buds 2 - Samsung's most recent wireless earbuds. As they only launched in late August, you won't find enormous discounts on these buds yet - but if you have the original Galaxy Buds and want to upgrade for better sound and improved call quality, they're a good bet.

You may be wondering whether you should buy a pair of wireless earbuds this close to Black Friday at all. While it's true that we're expecting to see some brilliant Black Friday wireless earbuds deals this year, it's worth snapping up the Galaxy Buds at these prices if you're buying them as a gift and can't wait until November 26.

