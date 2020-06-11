Grab the latest MacBook Air for its best price ever in the US and UK

The 2020 MacBook Air has hit its lowest price ever in the US, and while the UK was already experiencing this discount, we've seen more retailers getting in on the action this week after Amazon stock ran out. All of that means you can pick up the cheapest MacBook available for even less right now.

In the US, these MacBook Air deals are offering the 256GB model for $99 off, now $899.99 and the same discount on the 512GB version, available for $1,199. Meanwhile, UK shoppers can still pick up the entry level model for £949 but also the 512GB version for £1,192. That's an excellent sales price considering this laptop's March release date and latest 10th generation processing.

The latest in Apple's line of MacBook Air laptops, the 2020 model offers a power boost over previous models while still sitting at a cheaper MSRP. Not only that but you're getting the latest Magic Keyboard on the chassis with a 13.3-inch Retina display.

Before this week, Amazon's MacBook Air deals were offering $50 off the standard price in the US and £50 off the entry level model in the UK, and even those discounts proved popular. We don't know how long this offer will last, therefore, so if you've had your eye on the cheap MacBook for a while don't miss this opportunity.

Check out all the latest MacBook Air prices, sales and deals of the month

MacBook Air deals and sales in the US

MacBook Air 2020 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

The latest Apple MacBook Air is available for $99 off this week, coming in at just $899. That's for a decent amount of storage as well, with this year's entry model scrapping the smaller 128GB options.

View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 | 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

If you're after more space, you'll find the same discount on the 512GB model as this MacBook Air sales price returns to $1,199 this week after a short hiatus. That's an excellent deal, bringing some serious storage and a boosted i5 processor to the 2020 model.

View Deal

Shop the latest MacBook sales at Amazon

MacBook Air deals in the UK

MacBook Air 2020| 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | £999 £949 at Currys

You can still save £50 on the 2020 MacBook Air at Currys this week, with this deal offering up 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for a great price. Not only that but use code FREENEXT at checkout for free next day delivery.

View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 | 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD | £1,299 £1,192 at Currys

Or, save £107 on a more powerful spec with this Currys deal bringing the price of the 512GB model down to just £1,192. You're upgrading to an i5 processor and doubling your storage space for just £243 more than the entry level model this week. Again, use promo code FREENEXT at checkout for free next day delivery.

View Deal

Shop the latest MacBook sales at Currys

More Apple MacBook deals

If you're after the latest MacBook Pro deals we've got you covered, but if you want to scope out the full range, take a look at the best MacBook sales and deals going right now. If you're not set on Apple, you can also take a look at the best cheap laptops available this week.