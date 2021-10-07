Google Pixel 6 price, pictures and specs leaked

It’s a big day for Google Pixel 6 leaks, as at least three separate ones have rolled in, revealing all sorts of details about Google’s upcoming phones.

First up, we have some renders and marketing photos of the Google Pixel 6 range. These come from Evan Blass, who has an excellent track record for leaks, and they certainly look like the real deal. However, they don’t show us much new, given that Google itself has already revealed the full design of these phones.

Still, we haven’t seen many actual photos of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro yet, so these are worth a look. Interestingly, one of the renders also lists the camera specs, which Google hasn’t so far revealed. These are shown as a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto. That’s for the Pixel 6 Pro, with the Pixel 6 expected to have the same lenses minus the telephoto one.

Read our full Google Pixel 5a review

Check out all the best Pixel phones

See what we think of the iPhone 13

P6 pic.twitter.com/Cc3azLC87gOctober 7, 2021 See more

While we’d take these specs with a pinch of salt, we’ve seen these numbers leaked before, so there’s a good chance they’re accurate. Beyond that, some of the pictures show the Pixel 6 with water on it, basically confirming that it’s water resistant, though we’d have been surprised if it wasn’t. There are also images of the Pixel 6 charging on what’s presumably a new Pixel Stand.

Next up, a Reddit user has spotted a listing for the Pixel 6 from a German retailer. This includes a price of 649 euros (around $750 / £550 / AU$1,030), which is something we’ve heard before.

Specs are also listed, including 50MP and 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP front-facing one, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,620mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner. This is all stuff that we’ve heard before too.

(Image credit: Saturn / Reddit)

The Pixel 6 is also listed as coming with Bose 700 Headphones if you pre-order. They’re a pricey set so that’s quite a perk, but it may not be replicated in other regions. Interestingly, that pre-order offer is valid until October 27, suggesting that October 28 is the launch day, as has been rumored before.

Finally, we’re in the territory of more sketchy leaks, with @AppleLe257 on Twitter claiming that the Pixel 6 range won’t be alone when it’s announced on October 19. Rather it will apparently be joined by the Pixel Watch, Pixel Fold and Nest Speakers, with a Pixel tablet possibly making an appearance too.

However, while this leaker has popped up occasionally in the past they don’t have much of a track record, so we’d really take this with a pinch of salt.

Made By Google 2021 has been announced for October 19th. Pixel 6Pixel WatchPixel FoldNest SpeakersPossible Pixel Tablet? pic.twitter.com/C9j3BzMuhJOctober 5, 2021 See more

Analysis: these Pixel 6 details look likely, but don’t count on the Fold or the Watch

All of the Google Pixel 6 leaks above line up with what we’ve seen and heard before, so we’d say they’re likely accurate, especially as they come from good sources (a reputable leaker and a retailer listing).

However, we’re far from convinced that we’ll see either the Pixel Fold or the Pixel Watch at this event. While both have been leaked (with leaks dating back years) we still don’t have a remotely clear picture of either device, which we’d expect to if they were this close to launch.

So at most we’d think there will be a teaser for them, and even that we’re not sure of. Certainly, we’d be surprised if you can buy either product this year. A Pixel tablet seems even more unlikely as there’s been almost no sign of one in the works.

There are lots of exciting upcoming phones

Via Phandroid and Phone Arena