Matt Swider
The Google Pixel 4 launch event takes place today, and we're expecting to see the search giant launch two new flagship smartphones - the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.
However, we could see more than just phones at the Google launch event, with a new Nest Mini smart speaker, Pixelbook Go Chromebook and Wi-Fi routers all rumored to arrive at the New York City based event.
We'll be reporting live from New York City, with the launch event kicking off at 10am EDT (7am PDT, 3pm BST, 1am AEDT on October 16), and you can follow everything that happens with our expect analysis right here with our Google Pixel 4 launch event live blog.
Google Pixel 4 launch live blog
Matt Swider
Matt Swider
04:45 - There's no question that we will see the Google Pixel 4 today, and we know that's what it will be called too, thanks to this tweet by the search giant from June.
Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1June 12, 2019
Matt Swider
04:30 - It seems there's very little we don't already know about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Earlier this year Google even tweeted a picture of the rear of the phones, confirming a large camera block (rumored to house two cameras).
However, the leaks continued to flow and even today, mere hours ahead of launch, new information continues to spill onto the web. Of course, we are bringing it all to you, to give you an idea of what to expect.
Today's Google Pixel 4 leaks