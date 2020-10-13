Looking for a cheap Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL deal? Look no more

With the arrival of the Google Pixel 5, its predecessor is ripe for a discount and that's exactly what you'll find in Amazon's Prime Day deals.

Whether you're after the standard Google Pixel 4, or its larger sibling in the form of the Google Pixel 4 XL, there are Prime Day discounts for both handsets, in both their 64GB and 128GB storage forms.

Google's Pixel handsets pride themselves on their simplicity, clean Android interface and incredibly strong photography skills. They may not be packed with the multiple rear cameras of their rivals, but you'll be seriously impressed what Google's software can do with the hardware it has at its disposal.

Google Pixel 4 XL deals

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB, white): $958 $649 at Amazon

Save $350 on one of last year's hottest Android flagships. Don't let it's advancing age fool you, the Google Pixel 4XL can still keep up, and, in some specs, actually surpasses the new Google Pixel 5. The 522 ppi 6.3-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 processor here are of particular note, and of course, you're getting that camera tech the Google phones are famous for.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL (128GB, black): $958 $649 at Amazon

With a 522 ppi 6.3-inch screen and Snapdragon 855 processor, some may argue that last year's Google Pixel 4 XL is even better than the newest Pixel 5. We like both phones of course, but we definitely can't argue with this $350 Amazon Prime Day saving - that's one tempting price for Android users.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB, white): $753.99 $549 at Amazon

The 64GB variant of last year's Google Pixel 4 XL was already on sale before Amazon Prime Day, but right now you can get an additional 38% off. That's a whole $150 cheaper than the brand new Google Pixel 5 for a phone that actually has a brighter, bigger screen and some would argue more powerful processor. A bargain if you're looking for that unlocked flagship this Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL (64GB, black): $753.99 $549 at Amazon

A massive 38% saving makes us take note of this excellent deal on an unlocked Google Pixel 4 XL today at Amazon. That's a decent price for one of last year's flagships and all-around a great option if you want a powerful processor plus a decent camera without absolutely breaking the bank.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 deals

Google Pixel 4 (128GB, white): $899 $549 at Amazon

The upped 128GB Google Pixel 4 variant is on sale at Amazon for a massive $350 saving, coming in at a whole $150 cheaper than a brand new Pixel 5 pre-order. What's more, you won't have to wait with this device, which packs a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and the host of excellent camera features Pixel phones are known for.View Deal

*OUT OF STOCK* Google Pixel 4 (128GB, black): $899 $549 at Amazon

The Pixel 4, last year's flagship device from Google is going for a whole 38% cheaper in today's Amazon Prime Day sales - that's $150 cheaper than the price of a new Pixel 5 pre-order for a phone that still has plenty of power under the hood.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 (64GB, white): $799 $449 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen the Pixel 4 at Amazon, a whole $50 less than the record from earlier this year. For that price, it's an amazing option if you're on the hunt for an unlocked Android handset. Inside is plenty of power, a lavish OLED screen, and of course the camera tech Google is known for.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 (64GB, black): $699 $449 at Amazon

This price brings the venerable (but still amazing) Google Pixel 4 down to it's lowest ever price right now at Amazon - a whole $50 cheaper than the previous record. That's a whole $250 cheaper than the new Pixel 5, for a phone that some would argue is just as capable.View Deal

These are some of the cheapest prices we've seen the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL hit, and it makes the former comfortably cheaper than the new Pixel 5.

With now decidedly mid-range price tags, the Pixel 4 handsets have become an even more tempting proposition with a great mix of features at a price which is now hard to beat.

