Google Pixel 3 XL supposedly photographed after being left in a taxi

The Google Pixel 3 XL has been leaked so much at this point that it almost seems like it must be intentional. Assuming this isn’t some elaborate ploy by Google to throw us off the scent, we now have no doubt as to the design of the phone, especially as it's been leaked again, this time after being left in a Lyft.

The driver of the vehicle snapped some photos of the phone before returning it to its owner, then sent the shots to Android Police.

And, to be honest, there’s not really much to say about the images that hasn’t been said before.

After all, the Google Pixel 3 XL is a phone that’s been snapped in the wild numerous times, as well as having been seen in leaked renders, and this latest leak lines up exactly.

Image 1 of 2 A close look at the Pixel 3 XL's notch. Credit: Android Police Image 2 of 2 We've lost count of the number of times the Pixel 3 XL has leaked. Credit: Android Police

Seen it all before

There’s the big notch, the dual-lens front-facing camera, the bezel housing a speaker below the screen, and the two-tone back with a single-lens camera and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

It’s worth noting that this is believed to be a pre-production model, so it’s possible that the final Pixel 3 XL will look a bit different, but this close to the likely early October launch we wouldn’t expect much will change.

Given the way things are going we imagine we’ll get plenty more looks at the phone before then.