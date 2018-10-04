Google Pixel 3 in a pinkish 'Sand' color? A new leak shows just that

The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL will be unveiled on October 9, and now we have a look at its alleged third color – and no, it’s not mint. In addition to black and white, the smartphone will also come in the nearly-pink 'Sand' hue, according to images provided to Android Headlines.

This seemingly contradicts earlier leaks and official hints that suggest the phone’s third color will be mint. But given we haven’t seen renders of the Pixel 3 in any hue of green/teal like this one showing the new phone in the pinkish 'Sand,' this might be the only other Pixel 3 and XL option besides white and black – at least at launch.

The images show renders of both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, front and back, for all three colors. While they don’t reveal anything new, they do confirm earlier leaks.

These include one rear-facing and two front-facing cameras, a notch only on the Pixel 3 XL and a centralized “G” logo in much the same position it was in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

The renders didn’t include any other information, so the rumored specs remain rumored: an octa-core Qualcomm chipset (likely the Snapdragon 845), Adreno 630 GPU, 4GB of RAM, a 2,915mAh battery, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. And, of course, it will come with Android 9 Pie.

Lead photo credit: Android Headlines