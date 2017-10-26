Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL India pre-orders start today, great offers in store

Google is gearing up to bring the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to India, with the pre-orders for the latest Pixel smartphones starting on October 26th on Flipkart. Along with the pre-orders, Flipkart has also revealed some offers that include a free Sennheiser Bluetooth headset.

Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL earlier this month, with several upgrades in terms of software and hardware. The search giant’s latest Pixel smartphones feature high-end specs like the Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP rear camera that has set a new record in DxOMark’s camera tests and some new Pixel 2-exclusive software features.

At the time of its launch, Google revealed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, starting on October 26th. The Indian e-commerce portal has today listed out the pre-order offers that will be available for Pixel 2, 2 XL customers starting on October 26th.

Along with the Pixel 2 pre-orders, Flipkart will be bundling a pair of Sennheiser Bluetooth headsets worth Rs. 11,990. Other offers include a guaranteed 50% buyback value when you go for an upgrade from the Pixel next time.

Bank offers on Pixel 2 pre-orders

Bank offers on the Pixel 2 smartphones include Rs. 8,000 cashback on choosing the EMI option on HDFC Bank credit cards and no cost EMI offers that start at Rs. 3389 per month. In addition to these offers, Flipkart is also offering an extra Rs. 5,000 off when you exchange select phones.

Coming to offline retailers, these offers will be available at popular retail chains like Croma, Reliance Digital and others.

Airtel and Reliance Jio data offers

Along with the Pixel 2 pre-order offers mentioned above, customers can also avail of data benefits on Airtel and Reliance Jio. As far as Airtel is concerned, subscribers can get an additional 120GB data with 6 months validity. Reliance Jio customers get up to 750GB of data, unlimited voice, SMS and access to Jio apps for 1 year, absolutely free.