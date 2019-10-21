Get web hosting and a domain for only $17 for a whole year thanks to HostGator's sale

In a competitive market, web hosting platforms are constantly trying to outshine one another by dropping their prices and offering new features. And HostGator's no exception. It just showed the competition up by dropping the price of its cheapest plan in the name of its (sorry!) Snappy Birthday sale (we said we were sorry!).

To celebrate 17 years, HostGator is offering a year of its 'shared hatchling plan' and domain for $17 only. So that's the equivalent of $1.42 a month - that's right, with this offer you can get this web hosting service for a monthly price that's cheaper than a cup of coffee.

Yep, this sale has certainly got teeth - particularly as HostGator is an award-winning web hosting provider that features among the top three in our rankings of the best web hosting services.

Below we explain more on this HostGator sale, so you can see all the features you get for that meagre spend. But you need to be aware that this offer is only available for a limited time - you'll need to hurry and snap up this deal, as it is only valid until this Thursday, October 24.

This web hosting bargain from HostGator:

HostGator Hatchling plan | $1.42 per month (roughly £1.15)

This plan is ideal for anyone who doesn't need unlimited domains and features with their web hosting. With this you get unmetered bandwith, one click installs and a free SSL certificate. Not to mention HostGator's fantastic promotional price of $17 for a whole year! It is super affordable and on top of that it's even throwing in a free domain. OFFER ENDS ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 AT 11.59PM CTView Deal