Hostinger become the world’s fastest growing web hosting company

Lithuanian web hosting company Hostinger grew by 57% with revenues of €110.2 million in 2023 and a positive EBITDA according to the latest earnings report. This makes Hostinger the 5th largest web hosting company by market share, overtaking many competitors including GoDaddy.

Daugirdas Jankus, CEO of Hostinger, said: “Each year, we are growing rapidly towards our ambitious goal of becoming the world's No. 1 web hosting business. 2023 was no exception when we steadily grew our results. While we may look like a big business in our region, we still have a long way to go in the global market. We will continue to compete for the best talent, learn fast, and apply our knowledge to develop competitive products.”

Hostinger also say they have made many behind the scenes updates improving speed with kernel-based virtual machine virtualisation for VPS hosting and an in-house CDN network plus other optimizations improving client experience.

We asked Hostinger what aspects have had a significant impact on making their hosting service so popular and they told us: "During recent years, Hostinger has put a huge focus on improving the customer experience and making website creation easy for everyone. According to data, this also decreased the Customer Support load by two times. Less than 1% of Hostinger's clients seek assistance today." - Saulius Lazaravicius, VP of Product.

Hostinger increase web hosting market share by 1.4%

As of May 2024, Hostinger has over 2.42 million customers in over 150 countries with a global market share of 2.8%, up from 1.4% in May 2023 (sourced from w3techs.com). The most active users are from India, Brazil, USA, Indonesia, and France while users in the United Kingdom, Spain, Pakistan, Mexico, and Colombia feature in the top 10.

Over the last year, Shopify has also had large gains overtaking Newfold Digital Group (BlueHost, Hostgator) as the second largest web host by market share with Amazon in first place holding 5.7% and Newfold Digital Group losing 0.7% in the same period.

We can see why Hostinger is growing as they make web hosting easy for those wanting to have their own website but don’t want to be locked in with one website builder like Wix or Squarespace. We rank them first on our best web hosting guide for their ease of use and also highly rank their VPS offerings for their value for money.

