Web hosting vs WordPress hosting: What's the difference?

There is no difference between web hosting and WordPress hosting. This is like asking transport vs cars what’s the difference? Transport is a system or means that carries goods or people from one point to another and a car is a type of transport. Web hosting is a service that stores and makes a website accessible over the internet and WordPress hosting is hosting optimized for WordPress-based websites. WordPress hosting is not a type of hosting. Types of hosting include shared, VPS, dedicated and cloud hosting. Hosting can be optimized for WordPress on all types of hosting (read what the best WordPress hosts have to say about this). Below, I’ll go into the details about hosting in general to help you understand more about WordPress hosting and web hosting.

Advantages of WordPress hosting

As mentioned above WordPress hosting is not a type of hosting like shared hosting or VPS hosting but because WordPress powers over 40% of websites many hosts have hosting packages optimized for WordPress. On top of WordPress being pre-installed (and possibly WooCommerce too), optimizations for WordPress include tailored server environments that boost performance through PHP, caching, and database configurations specifically for WordPress. This results in faster loading time and a better user experience.

You also get WordPress-specific support through dedicated WordPress support teams that offer expert assistance with platform-related issues simplifying troubleshooting. Plus, for advanced users WP-CLI integration allows access to the WordPress Command-Line Interface (WP-CLI) which enables WordPress sites to be directly managed from the command line for efficient bulk actions, updates, and troubleshooting.

There is often enhanced security too. Pre-installed security features, such as malware scanning and web application firewall (WAF) tailored to WordPress environments, protect websites against WordPress-specific threats.

If you already have a WordPress site, WordPress automigration tools simplify the migration processes saving you time and reducing the risk of errors.

The main types of hosting

WordPress hosting can be optimised for all types of hosting and each will have their own pros and cons for a WordPress site.

Shared hosting

On shared hosting multiple sites share the same server resources, including CPU, memory, storage, and bandwidth. It’s very cost-effective and beginner-friendly. It’s Ideal for small businesses and personal websites with low-traffic and basic needs. In most cases web hosts optimize all shared servers for WordPress because WordPress is so popular. You’ll notice this if you switch between the shared and WordPress plans on a site. Often the only difference is that you get directed straight to WordPress dedicated support if you submit a ticket.

On a shared server, performance may suffer at times due to high traffic from other websites on the same server or your own high traffic being throttled. It also has the theoretical potential for unauthorized access to data as you share the same server with multiple websites. However, there has never really been a successful attack of this kind. Still, if you hold sensitive data there are regulations on whether you can use a shared server or not so this potential security risk is taken seriously.

VPS hosting

WordPress hosting on a VPS is your own server environment with its own resources. This gives you greater control and customisation with root access meaning you can upload whatever you like (within reason) to your server. It is suitable for websites that have higher resource and security requirements.

However, managing a VPS requires more technical knowledge than shared hosting. Unless you opt for managed VPS hosting, you'll be responsible for server maintenance, software updates, and security configurations.

Dedicated hosting

On a dedicated server you get the entire physical server with hardware that’s not shared or accessible by anyone else. It’s one of the most expensive types of hosting but offers full control and the highest uptime. It’s best for high-traffic, complex websites, or those with strict security needs.

Dedicated WordPress hosting is the most powerful option – you have exclusive access to all server resources, giving you complete control over the server environment, fastest loading times, and optimal performance. It also allows you to implement advanced security protocols to protect your website from threats.

However, all that comes with a high price tag. It also requires significant technical expertise, and you’ll also be responsible for server maintenance – unless you go with a managed dedicated server.

Cloud hosting

In cloud hosting resources are pulled from a pool of resources. WordPress hosting on the cloud provides a blend of scalability, flexibility, and reliability. Multiple copies of your website can be stored in different places so if there is a disaster another copy of your website is ready to go.

Sometimes hosts just call their products cloud without any cloud benefits. At other times their infrastructure is based on cloud architecture but servers are packaged as traditional hosting solutions like shared and VPS. WordPress optimised hosting on cloud packages works the same way as shared or VPS hosting but with the added benefit of reliability.

WordPress hosting vs web hosting summary

In summary, WordPress hosting is not a type of hosting but rather hosting optimized for WordPress. Hosting for WordPress can be optimized on all types of web hosting and each has its own pros and cons. For most people hosting a WordPress site on a shared server is fine but for those that have sites that require more resources and reliability like online stores WordPress hosting on a VPS or cloud VPS server might be more suitable.