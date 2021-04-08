Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for free in this epic deal from Verizon - here's how

For the first time ever, Verizon is offering massive savings on the Samsung Galaxy S21 when you trade in an old or damaged phone. This fantastic deal includes up to $800 off the Galaxy S21 when you trade in a broken device and add an Unlimited plan from Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for $799 at Verizon | Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged device

Released earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a gorgeous 6.2-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and the new Snapdragon 888 processor. The S21 features a triple-lens rear camera array that includes 64MP main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, which offers 3x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. The Galaxy S21 also features 8K video recording and an impressive all-day battery life.



This fantastic deal allows you to offload your broken, useless device and upgrade to Samsung's latest and greatest phone. You must select an Unlimited plan, and you'll get your trade-in promo credits over 24 to 30 months.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 deals

