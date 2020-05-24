Get the all-new iPhone SE for FREE at Sprint's Memorial Day sale

If you're on the hunt for a cheap iPhone deal, then you're in luck. Sprint's Memorial Day sale is happening right now and the phone carrier is offering the all-new iPhone SE for free when you trade-in an eligible device on Sprint's Flex 18-month lease plan. At month 18, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay the balance in six monthly payments.



Once you order the iPhone SE, you'll receive a return kit for your trade-in device. You'll have 30 days to return your unlocked phone after activation, and you'll see the credit applied as soon as Sprint receives your old device.



This is a fantastic deal if you have an older phone to trade-in and an amazing price for a brand new Apple iPhone. Sprint's Memorial Day sale ends on Tuesday, May 26, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

iPhone SE deal at Sprint:

