Get Sky's 'Superfast' broadband for £26 a month, plus a £70 reward card

If you're after a fast and affordable broadband package, then we have a deal that could be just what you need.

If you're quick you can get Sky's 'Superfast' broadband (59Mbps) for just £26 a month (opens in new tab). This is an 18-month contract and you don't have to pay any upfront fees. On top of this, if you sign up now as a new, or existing Sky TV-only customer, you'll receive a £70 reward card of your choice from Tesco, Giftcloud, Sainsbury's or M&S. This will be sent as an email voucher when your broadband is successfully up and running.

The 59Mbps average download speeds and unlimited data are ideal for small to medium sized households and can comfortably handle streaming, online gaming and casual browsing on multiple devices.

You need to hurry if you want to make the most of this though, as the offer expires at midnight on May 25th! If you aren't keen on this deal or want to see what else is available right now, head to our best broadband deals page.

OUR SKY BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) Sky's 'Superfast' broadband | 59Mbps | £26 a month | 18-month contract | No setup fees | No data limits | £70 reward card (opens in new tab)

Our featured deal from Sky Broadband will see you get its 'Superfast' tariff that offers average download speeds of 59Mbps, with unlimited data. It's an 18-month contract at £26 a month and there are no upfront fees to pay. The broadband itself is reliable and more than enough for a medium-sized household with intensive download demands. If you sign up now as a new, or existing TV-only customer then you'll also receive a £70 reward card when your broadband is successfully running. If you're interested in this deal then you have until midnight on May 25th to make the most of it.

Other reasons to choose Sky Broadband

It's no secret that Sky is one of the UK's best broadband providers, after all it has millions of customers and has plenty to offer.

Its network is dependable and you can enjoy a wide choice of different broadband speeds from the many tariffs it currently offers. These range from slower, but cheaper ADSL speeds to ultrafast Full Fibre packages that give speeds in excess of 900Mbps. Moreover, as our best Sky Broadband deals guide shows, the company regularly promotes offers and incentives that give customers better value for money.

Another big draw is the variety of Sky TV and broadband bundles available. You can get a similarly impressive range of different options here and can get opportunities to add on specific channel packages that suit your viewing needs. This can include Sky Cinema, its Entertainment bundles and of course its many Sports channels.

Sky also scores well for its customer service and offers support across a variety of communication channels. Plus, there are loyalty programmes in place for long-term customers and a wealth of top tech and extras you can include to boost your broadband or TV bundle package.

However, what can deter some from choosing Sky is the cost - as its deals often aren't at the cheaper end of the market. If this turns out to be the case for you and you're after something more affordable, then you might want to shop around and have a look at our best broadband deals guide. Equally, if you enter your postcode into the widget below we'll pull up the top deals on offer in your location right now.

