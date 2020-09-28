Get $10/£10 credit for Amazon Prime Day when you spend at select Amazon retailers

Amazon Prime members who spend $10/£10 at select smaller retailers will receive the same amount in credit to use on Amazon Prime Day 2020, which runs from October 13 to October 14 this year.

The promotion runs from September 28 to October 12 and aims to help connect customers with “local innovators, artisans and entrepreneurs” who sell their products on Amazon. You can find a list of applicable retailers here.

“After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for members to discover the very best from artisans and entrepreneurs...whilst saving big on everything they need and love from the comfort of their homes,” said Doug Gurr, Amazon UK's country manager.

Early Prime Day deals are already under way at Amazon, with four months of Amazon Music available for just $1 / 99p, and 50% off great movies available to rent or buy from Prime Video.

Prime time

If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, those who sign up for Prime via Alexa on their Echo device will be entitled to a $5 / £5 promotional reward. Simply say, "Alexa, sign me up for Prime," from now until October 12 to qualify. You can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial.

Alexa can also help you discover other offers by asking "Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals", but you'll want to keep it locked to TechRadar for all of best sales from Prime Day 2020. We'll also be bringing you the best Black Friday deals, too, on November 27.