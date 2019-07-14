Early Amazon Prime Day deal scores you a Toshiba Fire TV for just $99

We all have that extra room that just needs a little something extra to tie everything together. In a lot of cases, that means tossing a small 720p TV in there for guests or kids to watch. Luckily, you can score the Toshiba 32LF221U19 720p TV on Amazon Prime Day.

This Amazon Prime Day deal shaves 44% off the list price, bringing it down to just $99. That makes it one of the more affordable smart TVs on the market, and a great way to kick off your Amazon Prime Day shopping.

While it's true that 720p just isn't very impressive these days, there are definitely situations where having a lower-quality TV just makes sense. Whether you're placing it in your kids' room, or just need a TV while doing stuff in the kitchen, this Fire TV-equipped set will be perfect.

And, unlike a lot of other entry-level TV sets, the Toshiba 32LF221U19 has plenty of ports, allowing you to use whatever devices you want. You're getting 3 HDMI ports, USB, Ethernet and even a Digital Optical Audio port. Combined with the dual-band wireless connectivity, you'll never have to worry about compatibility with your network or other devices.

Because it's a Fire TV, too, you get a voice-controlled remote with Alexa integration, which makes navigation through the Smart TV menus even easier. The Toshiba 32LF221U19 isn't going to knock your socks off with its picture quality, but the quality of life additions, combined with that stellar value make it easy to recommend.

