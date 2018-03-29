Get AOMEI Backupper Pro free for World Backup Day

To celebrate World Backup Day, AOMEI is giving TechRadar readers the opportunity to download AOMEI Backupper Pro free. This premium backup suite usually retails for US$49.95/£47.99/AU$83.99, making this a very special deal.

You must register your software between March 30 and April 1, so act quickly!

To get your free software, download and install the trial version of AOMEI Backupper Pro, then click the 'Purchase' link at the top and register with the license key AMPR-1R75D-YS3W1-45ZV6.

With AOMEI Backupper Pro, you can back up anything on your PC – the entire system, a partition, or specific files or folders. You can also clone a whole drive, including your operating system, making it easy to transfer everything to a new hard drive.

Restoring your backed up data is simple too, whether you want everything or just certain files. Everything is explained with clear step-by-step instructions.

AOMEI Backupper Pro also offers tools for checking the integrity of a backup image, creating bootable rescue media (such as a DVD or USB drive), merging multiple incremental backups, and mounting an image to a virtual partition for browsing.

World Backup Day

World Backup Day takes place on March 31, and serves as a reminder of the importance of making regular backups.

It doesn't take much for your important files to be lost – whether it's through theft, hardware damage, a ransomware attack or accidental deletion – and once they're gone they can be impossible to restore. You never know when disaster might strike.

We store a huge amount of our professional and personal lives digitally, and a regular backup plan is the only way to make sure they're properly protected.