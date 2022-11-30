Get a Three SIM only plan, with unlimited mins & texts + 100GB data for £10/month

Audio player loading…

Are you looking for a new SIM only mobile phone plan? Or do you want to switch to a more affordable tariff? Then this deal from Three is definitely worth checking out.

At the moment you can get Three's SIM only plan which includes unlimited minutes and texts and 100GB of data for £10 a month (opens in new tab). It's a 12-month contract and it comes 5G-ready at no extra cost to you. If you buy this deal now you can also enjoy free first class delivery by Royal Mail.

There aren't any extra upfront costs with this plan and it offers you capabilities to use your phone as a personal hotspot for other devices. It's also part of Three's 'Advanced Plan' range. This means you can also access 'Go Roam' - its roaming service that works in over 70 worldwide destinations.

Another benefit on offer with this 'Advanced Plan' is that you can access its Three+ rewards app, which gives exclusive offers from brands like Cineworld and Uber Eats.

DISCOVER THIS THREE SIM ONLY DEAL

(opens in new tab) Three SIM only plan | £10/month for 12 months | unlimited texts & minutes | 100GB data | 5G-ready | Advanced Plan benefits (opens in new tab)

This SIM only deal is perfect if you want an affordable tariff and don't want to change your smartphone. It's also ideal if you use your phone a lot and tend to get through plenty of data. At £10 a month for 12 months, you can text and call as much as you like and with its personal hotspot functionality and 5G capabilities, you can use it for working or streaming on-the-go. Delivery of your new SIM is free and as this is an 'Advanced Plan' from Three, you get extra benefits and rewards, plus access to Three's roaming service 'Go Roam'.



Why choose Three?

Three is one of the UK's biggest mobile phone networks and is a popular choice for millions of smartphone users, thanks chiefly to its affordable tariffs.

It regularly has some of the cheapest and best SIM only deals on the market and when compared to other major networks, offers plenty of bang for your buck in terms of calls, minutes and rewards. It's also one of the few networks to give unlimited data on its SIM only tariffs.

While it doesn't offer as much coverage on its 5G network compared to others, it is working to improve this and promises a fast rollout. However, its 4G coverage is excellent and has 99% UK coverage.

What other plans are available with Three?

With Three you can find some great deals which include the latest smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google. However, its worth noting that its device range isn't as extensive as other networks, but you do get more opportunities to upgrade to unlimited data tariffs without lumping on sizeable additional costs.

What really sets Three apart is its range of affordable SIM only plans - the majority of which come with unlimited calls and texts.

These plans can start from as little as £8 a month, through to top-end options with unlimited data for around £28 a month. Often Three will also give introductory offers and incentives for you to take on its longer 24-month plans, including half price monthly payments for the first six months.