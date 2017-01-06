Get a new Dell laptop for less in this unmissable January sale

Picking up a new laptop at the start of the year is a great way to make the next 12 months (and beyond) that bit less hassle.

Many of Dell’s laptops – from the XPS 13 to the Inspiron 15 7000 – have topped out ‘best laptop’ guides thanks to their portable designs and impressive performance.

Over at Dell’s website, any models that catch your eye are now more affordable thanks to a Dell deal that lets you save £50 on PCs from £599 using the code SAVE50.

If you’re thinking of picking up a premium model, Dell is knocking an even chunkier £100 off PCs over £899 with the code SAVE100.

You’ll have to be quick, as the offer runs until January 11.

Tempting offers

The XPS 13 recently saw an upgrade to Intel’s latest 7th-generation Kaby Lake Core i7 processor. The ‘little machine that can’ now boasts even longer battery life while remaining the most portable 13-inch laptop that you can buy thanks to its InfinityEdge display.

It comes with Windows 10, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storing apps and media files, all for £999 (versus its usual price of £1,099) when ordered with the code SAVE100.

For gamers, Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 features a powerful GTX 960M that’s primed for 1080p gaming and can handle the latest titles thanks to its 4GB of video memory.

Featuring both a capacious 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD for storage, the Inspiron has more than enough space for an entire library of games and costs just £849 using the same code.