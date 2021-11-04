Get a free Samsung Chromebook Go with Verizon's Black Friday deals - here's how

Verizon has just launched a limited early Black Friday flash sale this week, giving us the chance to score a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (worth $349) with a qualified Android device purchase.

You'll need to buy an Android device on a new line on any unlimited plan to be eligible. That includes the latest Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold, and, interestingly also the Motorola Razr - which is also on sale this weekend for just $10 per month with a new plan.

And we recommend pairing this one up with either the Motorola Razr or another relatively cheap device since it appears that this weekend promotion is mutually exclusive to the big trade-in rebates we're seeing with other early Black Friday deals right now. A few excellent options include the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and the Motorola edge 5G - both available for free right now with an unlimited plan (no trades needed).

The free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go included here is worth $349 by itself, so it's not a small freebie by any stretch of the imagination. It will, however, need to be bought on its own device plan (generally about $20/mo), so bear that in mind. Also worth noting is that these Verizon Black Friday deals end Sunday, so definitely don't hesitate if you're interested.

Score yourself a free premium Samsung Chromebook worth $349 by itself with this week's Verizon Black Friday flash sale. With a vibrant 14-inch screen, Intel Celeron processor, and up to 512GB of expandable storage (32GB standard), this one's a great freebie. Eligible with all Android device purchases, pair this one up with a cheap non-trade device for maximum value.

