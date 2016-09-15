GamesRadar+ is proud to introduce the new independent and unofficial bookazine: The Complete Guide to Pokemon Go. With all the latest Pokemon news, in-depth game guides, levelling and discovery tutorials, tips, tricks and some of the weird and wonderful occurrences that emerge from Pokemon Go's computer generated AR map, this is the most extensive collection of Pokemon Go information available.

If you are a seasoned Pokemon trainer, or you'd like to become one then pick-up a copy of The Complete Guide to Pokemon Go today for the the best tips to help you evolve. Available in store at Big W, WH Smith and local newsagencies across Australia and New Zealand for $14.95 from the 15/9/2016 until the 8/12/2016.