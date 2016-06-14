PlayStation VR arrives October 13 - here are five new games that have me sold

We already knew that PlayStation VR would arrive in October, but now Sony has given us an official date - October 13.

That's when it will arrive in North America, at least. The UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

During its E3 2016 keynote, Sony reminded us of the other unique advantage that it holds over Facebook and HTC in the virtual reality race: content.

Some may say that Sony's mic drop moment of this E3 was the reveal of Hideo Kojima's new game, but I say that it was the absolutely most appealing game catalog of any VR headset to date.

Sure, the two PC headsets have co-op Star Trek in VR, but that's just one game against an onslaught of veritable dream gaming scenarios come to life from Sony. Now, let's look at the five reasons Sony just gave its 40 million PS4 owners and beyond to buy into PlayStation VR.