Great gaming laptop deals are available for under a $1,000 right now

Excellent gaming laptop deals are still on offer right now with some fantastic last minute 4th of July sales holdouts. Best Buy, Amazon and Dell especially have some fantastic options if you're on the hunt for a gaming laptop deal but don't want to spend over $1,000.

This Lenovo Legion 5 for just $949.99 (was $1,099.99) at Best Buy has caught our eye in particular. That $150 discount is particularly nice, as your getting a powerful 10th Gen Core i7 processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for under a grand right here. It's also got a 120Hz refresh rate monitor, which is an overlooked feature that manufacturers often like to cheap out on.

For those of you strictly on a budget, check out this Acer Nitro 5 at Amazon for $599 - which offers the cheapest Core i5 9300H, GTX 1650 combo we think we've ever seen. Dell also has some great ongoing summer laptop sales right now, which means you can yourself $100 on this Dell G5 15 for just $842.79 (was $959.99). With an Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, it's a step-down from the Lenovo previously featured, but it's definitely easier on the wallet.

Lastly, and just fresh in today, is this clearance deal on an Asus ROG G531GT for just $899.99 (was $999), which features an excellent $100 discount. While this isn't one of the top-tier Asus gaming laptop deals, it does have an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1650 and a 512GB SSD, which are very respectable specs for the price.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.



This best gaming laptop deals right now

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Our pick of the bunch is this fantastic Lenovo Legion, receiving a $150 discount thanks to Best Buy's generous 4th of July sale. An Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD make this is a really balanced machine and they haven't cheaped out on the screen either since it's 120hz refresh rate.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $599.99 at Amazon

For those of you strictly on a budget this 4th of July, then this Acer Nitro 5 is an absolute bargain right now. This price is fantastic considering you're getting a 9th Gen Core i5 9300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which would normally set you back at least $700.

View Deal

New Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $959.99 $842.79 at Dell

Dell always pack in the latest components for a superb value price and this new G5 is no exception. With an Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, it's not quite as high caliber as the Lenovo above, but it is still plenty powerful, and a good cheaper alternative if you're on a budget.

View Deal

Asus ROG G531GT 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This fantastic clearance deal has just been put up today, so even if you were shopping on the 4th of July, you would have missed it. This Asus isn't one of those fancy new Zephyrus's but with specs like an Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, GTX 1650 and a 512GB SSD, it's a very solid option.

View Deal

Check out all the other gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events

Still on the hunt? We've got a main cheap gaming laptop deals page, which we update with all our findings focusing on the sub $1,000 range. We've also got a great cheap laptop deals page, which is perfect if you're simply looking for something to browse, stream, and shop on.

