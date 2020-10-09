Gaming laptop deals: Microsoft's early Amazon Prime day sale is fantastic

Gamers will be pleased to see the whole range of excellent gaming laptop deals and sales on accessories available at Microsoft this weekend, most of which are available until October 14.

Very much a response to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020, it seems Microsoft is more than willing to try and get one over its rivals right now.

Hey, we're not complaining, especially since you can get gaming laptop deals like the $250 price cut on this Lenovo Legion 5 for $899 right now. Considering this machine has an Intel Core i7-10750H, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti, you're getting a really powerful rig for the money - enough for most games at 1080p, plus plenty of storage on that drive to boot.

But, since we're all about choices here at TechRadar, we'd also recommend checking out this rival gaming laptop deal from Best Buy on an Asus ROG Strix G15 for $899.99 (was $999.99). Same price, same specs, but a whole different aesthetic. Some might even call it gaudy, but if you're looking for something that makes more of a statement than the Lenovo, definitely consider it.

Included in our roundup just below are some awesome deals on gaming accesossories, also courtesy of Microsoft this weekend. If you need a good mouse to go with your gaming laptop, or even a cheap headset, then consider bundling these in to save even more cash.

Not in the US? See the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Gaming laptop deals at Microsoft and Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop: $1,149 $899 at Microsoft

Save $250 and grab yourself a neat deal on this Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop this week at Microsoft. With an Intel Core i7-10750H you can be sure this Lenovo will keep up with the competition while a 512GB SSD will give you plenty of room for those latest releases. A GTX 1650 Ti and 8GB of RAM round out the specs here for an overall great machine for 1080p gaming.

Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, check this similarly priced and specced out Asus Strix G15 at Best Buy - also receiving a neat $100 off right now. While definitely a much louder design compared to the Lenovo, some will prefer the futuristic, cyberpunk stylings here on this Asus. Onboard is the same i7-10750H, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and GTX 1650 Ti, meaning aside from aesthetics, both these laptops are comparable.

Microsoft - see more gaming laptop deals at their current sale page

Gaming deals on accessories this weekend

HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB gaming mouse: $29.99 $24.99 at Microsoft

If you want a cheap but effective gaming mouse to go with your new gaming laptop, look no further than this HyperX Pulsefire Core. With a basic, but appealing ambidextrous design, 6,200 DPI sensor and braided cable, the Pulsefire Core is a stripped-down performance focused mouse that has everything you need, but without the bells and whistles.

HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB gaming mouse: $54.99 $39.99 at Microsoft

Or, if you wanted to spend a little more to get a few more features, there's an even bigger saving on the Pulsefire Surge right now at Microsoft. With a Pixart 3389, Omron switches, and full suite of RGB profiles, the Pulsefire Surge is more than a match for the best from the likes of Razer and Steelseries.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset: $59.95 $49.95 at Microsoft

Listed for use with Xbox One, but equally at home on the PC is these Turtle Beach Recon 200, which are also receiving a nice little price cut this week. With a high-frequency response, powerful 40mm drivers and comfortable synthetic leather over-ear cups, these Turtle Beaches will give you powerful in-game audio without breaking the bank.

Need something even cheaper? Head over to our weekly best gaming laptop deals roundup to see plenty more options, regardless of your budget. We've also got fantastic articles on the best gaming mouse deals and best cheap gaming headset deals, should you want some accessories this weekend.


