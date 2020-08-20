Gaming laptop deal: get a Dell G5 15 with RTX 2070 graphics card for $320 off today

We've just spotted a fantastic gaming laptop deal over on the official Dell website for anyone looking for a really - and we mean really - fast machine.

The new Dell G5 15 is down to just $1,190.69 (from $1,508) right now if you use the code SAVE10 at checkout, giving you a total saving of $318.30. That's a really low price for a machine that comes with an RTX 2070 graphics card, 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a whole 512GB SSD.

Thanks to the awesome specs on offer - which will absolutely blast through most modern games at 1080p - this laptop should see you through for a couple of years without an upgrade. And that's pretty important, since the new generation of consoles is just around the corner.

It's also really cheap considering the quality of specs on offer. $1,500 is the lowest you'd normally pay for these top-shelf components, so even if it seems like a steep upfront price, you're getting tons of bang for your buck.

That said, it's still a very expensive machine. For a slightly cheaper (but still very good) alternative, we've also found another great gaming laptop deal in the form of this Acer Nitro 5 on sale at Microsoft for $999. It still has an Intel i7 processor, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it really fast for the money.

