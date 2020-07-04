4th of July sales: laptop deals from Dell, Lenovo, HP and more available now

The 4th of July laptop sales are bringing prices down on a massive range of computers this weekend, so now's a fantastic time to grab a discount on a powerful computer. We're rounding up all the best 4th of July laptop deals available right now, so you know you're getting the best value prices on offer. That means big savings on everything from less expensive computers for around $200 to turbo-powered machines with impressive specs and all the latest components.

So, whether you're after a cheap and cheerful machine for light browsing or something with the specs to take on media editing or gaming you'll find a massive range on offer. We've sifted through all the weaker offers to bring you the cream of the crop here, so you'll find all the best 4th of July laptop sales below.

Not only that, but we're also listing all the key information about each model and sorting them all by price. That means you can jump straight to your budget and immediately spot the best Fourth of July laptop sales for you. Plus, there's always our weekly roundup of the best cheap laptop deals to check out as well. If you want to broaden your search, you can also find all the best 4th of July sales already online.

The best 4th of July laptop sales

4th of July laptop sales: $100 - $500

HP 14-inch Chromebook | $249 $199 at Best Buy

You will find this $169 HP Chromebook costs a little less in the 4th of July laptop sales at Best Buy. However, for just $30 more we'd really point you towards this better looking model. Not only are you getting a less cramped display with those slightly thinner bezels, but you're also picking up AMD Radeon R4 graphics to complement the 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage both models share.

HP 14-inch laptop | $289.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

HP's 14-inch AMD laptop is also taking part in Best Buy's 4th of July laptop sales this week. You can save $50 on the 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD model here.

Dell Inspiron 3000 14-inch laptop | $329.99 $293.39 at Dell

This small but mighty Dell Inspiron features an Intel N5405U processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, making it a great buy if you're looking for a basic but effective Windows machine. This week Dell is running a $30 discount, so you can pick it up for even cheaper than before.

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 11-inch laptop | $399.99 $299.99 at Dell

This smaller 11-inch 4th of July laptop deal offers a more flexible approach. With a foldable design, you can easily switch between conventional laptop mode and a more tablet-like experience, making use of an AMD A9 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook | $399 $319 at Best Buy

There's a lot of functionality in this 14-inch Chromebook - a touchscreen display, the ability to flip into a more tablet-like experience, and a wider 14-inch display. You're getting standard Chromebook specs inside - 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, all for $80 off at Best Buy this weekend.

2020 Acer Aspire 3 14-inch laptop + backpack | $499.99 $399.99 at Amazon

This 2020 model Acer Aspire 3 boosts your RAM up to a fantastic 12GB. You're also getting 128GB of SSD storage in here, as well as an A9 processor, so there's plenty of room if you're looking for a cheap laptop for lighter work or browsing. This deal also comes with a handy backpack and mouse pad as well.

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop | $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

There's a 128GB SSD paired with a massive 1TB hard drive inside this $400 laptop deal from Best Buy's 4th of July sales. Not only that but you're also picking up a handy touchscreen display, 10th generation i3 processor and 8GB RAM.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop | $579.99 $449.99 at Dell

A lightweight design and cheaper price point make this Dell Inspiron laptop deal particularly compelling right now. You're saving $130 and picking up a decent spec for getting through mid-range workflows - an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

Lenovo Flex 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop | $619.99 $484.95 at B&H Photo

The brilliant Lenovo Flex includes a 15.6-inch multi-touch display for stunning 2-in-1 functionality, perfect if you're looking to swap between more creative projects and everyday computing. A lot of this price tag is down to that excellent display, but you're still getting 8GB RAM, a 128GB SSD and 8th generation i3 processor here.

HP Pavilion 15z Touch 15.6-inch laptop | $679.99 $499.99 at HP

Grab the HP Pavilion for just under $500 and you're getting a fantastic laptop deal in the 4th of July sales. There's a whopping 16GB RAM in here, with a 256GB SSD to boot, plus you're picking up a Ryzen 5 processor to run it all with.

4th of July laptop sales: $500 - $1,000

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop | $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

You'll also find this Asus Zenbook up for grabs for $150 off right now. There's a Ryzen 5 processor inside with 8GB RAM as well as a 256GB SSD and even Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics to keep everything onscreen running smoothly as well.

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop | $789.99 $589.99 at HP

This stunning 4th of July laptop deal brings 12GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage to the HP 15.6-inch laptop with a 10th generation i5 processor as well. That's some pretty spectacular power for $200 off at HP.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | $959 $599 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

HP 17t touch 17.3-inch laptop | $829.99 $649.99 at HP

HP's 4th of July sales bring laptops of all shapes and sizes, like this massive 17.3-inch touchscreen machine for just $650. There's a 10th generation i7 processor packed into this price tag, which is rare, as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage as well.

HP Envy x360 Touch-Screen Laptop | $849.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $150 price cut on the HP Envy x360. The versatile 2-in-1 laptop features a 15.6-inch HD multitouch display, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i5 processor.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6-inch laptop | $799.99 $699.99 at Dell

Save $100 on this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop in the 4th of July sales. You're picking up some excellent specs at this price as well - with a 10th generation i7 processor, a whopping 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM available.

Lenovo ThinkPad T495 14-inch laptop | $1,719 $739.99 at Lenovo

With a quad-core Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 512GB of SSD storage and 8GB RAM, this Lenovo ThinkPad T495s laptop deal is offering big power for under $740 in the 4th of July sales. it's also packing an all-day battery life and Radeon Vega graphics, just to make sure everything shines as well.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 on this HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop deal, offering up some powerful specs for a great price point right now. You're getting a 10th generation i7 processor with 12GB RAM and a 512GB SSD here, but there's also 32GB of Intel Optane memory to keep everything slick as well.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch laptop | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

The Surface Laptop 3 is available for $200 less right now, bringing this entry level i5 spec down to $799. There's 8GB RAM in here, with a 128GB SSD making this the perfect machine for speedy browsing and lighter work.

2020 MacBook Air 13.3-inch laptop | $999 $899.99 at B&H Photo

Save $100 on the 2020 MacBook Air at B&H Photo in the latest 4th of July laptop sales. This is a price we've seen before on the most recent model, but this 2020 version is also much more powerful than the 2019 MacBook Air. That means you're getting 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD inside at a great price.

Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch laptop | $1,049.99 $999.99 at Dell

This 13-inch Dell XPS is available for just under $1,000 right now with some hefty components packed in. There's a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage on offer here.

Dell XPS 15 15.6-inch laptop | $1,149 $999.99 at Dell

You can also pick up this Dell XPS 15 for under $1,000 in Dell's 4th of July sales. You're dropping down to a 9th generation i5 processor to keep that price tag low, but keeping your 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop | $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

A lightweight and subtle gaming laptop that still packs a punch in the specs department? For $200 off, this is a fantastic offer from Best Buy as you're picking up a Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, as well as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics to top it all off.

4th of July laptop sales over $1,000

Lenovo Legion Y540 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $1,129.99 at Lenovo

There's a massive 17.3-inch display on this Lenovo Legion Y540 and it also sports an impressive hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD / 256GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics - all for $270 off.

New Dell XPS 13 13.3-inch touchscreen laptop | $1,899 $1,599.99 at Dell

This new Dell XPS 13 is available for $300 off this week, and offers a speedy 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD as well. Those are some powerful specs on a top of the range laptop with a great discount.

More 4th of July laptop sales:

More 4th of July sales:

