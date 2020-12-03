Flash sale - $300 off Cyber Monday laptop deals at Best Buy are ending today

If you're still on the hunt for those Cyber Monday laptop deals, Best Buy has just launched a 12-hour flash sale that's yielding some stunning prices right now.

Yes, the big day itself may have passed, but if you missed out on that prime cheap laptop deal earlier this week, now's a fantastic chance to bag a bargain. Remember though - these are available for today only.

Our top personal pick is this stunning 17-inch Asus Vivobook for just $549.99 (down all the way from $799.99). It's packing in a ton of great specs for the cash - A Ryzen 7, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB, plus it's got a lavish display that's just perfect for sitting back and watching your favorite shows or movies.

Another fantastic deal is this Acer Nitro 5 for $579.99 (down from $699.99), which is a great little gaming laptop deal for the money with its GTX 1650 and 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor.

Also available today are a couple of Cyber Monday laptop deals hold-outs from the main sale, which, while not part of the flash sale are still yielding some pretty great prices. We particularly like this Asus ZenBook 14 for $499.99 (down from $699.99) as it's a great, inexpensive ultrabook alternative to the likes of the Dell XPS 13. If you miss the flash sale, or just simply want more options, you can view the rest of these laptop deals just below.

Cyber Monday laptops flash sale at Best Buy

Top pick Asus Vivobook 17.3-inch laptop: $799.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 - 17-inch laptops might not be quite as popular as their smaller siblings, but for sitting back and watching your favorite shows, there's nothing better. This Asus Vivobook is perfect for that very application with it's gorgeous near bezel-less display. It's also got a ton of power on tap - a Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to be precise.View Deal

HP 14-inch touch-screen 2-in-1 Chromebook: $399 $269 at Best Buy

Save $130 - For a premium Chromebook, you can do a lot worse than this 14-inch HP at Best Buy today. With a stylish build, near bezel-less touchscreen display, and a combo of an Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, it's a fantastic buy if you want to have a flexible Chromebook that still has a bit of power under the hood.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $699.99 $579.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - With a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 10th gen Intel Core i5, this Asus Nitro is a fantastic gaming machine for the money. Sure, it's not wildly powerful, but for the more casual games or lower settings, you'll still get really great frame rates with this Asus.



Dell Inspiron 14-inch laptop: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For a super powerful machine for both work and casual use, check out this stunning 14-inch Dell Inspiron at Best Buy. Sure, the Inspiron range lack the pizzazz of the better known XPS 13's, but can you get an XPS with a 10th gen Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB at this price range? Definitely not.View Deal

Other Cyber Monday laptop deals still available

Top pick Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop: $699.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - The Asus Zenbook range is a fantastic lower-cost alternative to ultrabooks such as the Dell XPS 13. The latest 14-inch model has a gorgeous near bezel-less display that's rare at this price point, plus a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - very respectable specs for the money.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $219 $149 at Best Buy

Save $70 - If you're looking for a super-cheap and portable laptop for browsing on the go, this HP Chromebook is a great buy. Sure, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage aren't exactly NASA-level specs, but for a budget Chromebook they're pretty great for the basics.

HP 14-inch laptop: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 - This 14-inch HP model is a very workmanlike laptop indeed, but for a super-cheap and reliable machine, it's a good buy. You're getting an up-to-date Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB hard drive here - that's a good baseline level of specs for an inexpensive work or study laptop.

HP Pavilion x360 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This HP Pavilion x360 is a specced up mid-range 2-in-1 that sits between HP's cheaper options and the more premium Spectre x360 range. Inside, it's got a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD - fairly serious specs that will allow it to speed through work applications and any other number of more intensive tasks, such as music production.

Asus Zephyrus G14 14-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Finally, this Asus Zephyrus G14 model has a huge $200 price cut right now at Best Buy. It's currently ranked as our favorite gaming laptop of 2020, and it's a great buy for a range of productivity tasks thanks to its beefy Ryzen 7 processor. A 512GB SSD, GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM round out the specs here: this laptop is a great all-round performer, and it's currently at a great price.

For more excellent options, including those from other retailers, check out our main best cheap laptop deals roundup. If gaming's more your thing, we've also got the best cheap gaming laptop deals to check out.