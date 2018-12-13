Fitbit Flex 2 is discounted just in time for Christmas

Looking for a fitness tracker for yourself or a loved one? If you're after one on a tight budget, you'd be hard pressed to go wrong with the Fitbit Flex 2, and you'll be happy to know the price is discounted to round out 2018.

It's not the most accomplished fitness tracker in Fitbit's range, but it's the one of the cheapest Fitbit products right now and it's capable of a lot more than the original Flex was.

It's water resistant so you can take it in the pool to track your swims, the Fitbit software is easy to use and the tracker itself has a comfortable design. It's really light too, so you're barely going to notice it on your wrist.

Fitbit Flex 2 £79.99 now £39 at Amazon

This isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Fitbit Flex 2 - it was down to £37 at one stage - but it's likely to be the lowest price you can find ahead of 2019. You can only buy the black version for this discounted price, but if you shop around and want to spend a little more you'll be able to find it in different colours.