This Fire TV Stick Prime Day price makes it practically an instant buy

As we head into the final day of Amazon Prime Day, there are still massive savings to be found on TVs, appliances, tablets, and more. There are also killer deals on Amazon's own device, like the popular Fire TV stick. The streaming player is down to just $14.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for the Amazon device. Prime members can also get the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99, which is also the lowest price we've seen for the 4K streaming device. UK readers can get the Fire TV stick on sale for £19.99, and the 4K version is a mere £24.99 - both of those are the best prices yet and should be pounced on immediately if you want to get stuck into a new Prime Video membership.

The Fire TV Stick turns your television into a smart TV so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. Just plug the stick into your TV, connect to the internet, and enjoy tens of thousands of channels and apps. The streaming stick also works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to browse programs and control other smart home devices.



See the Fire TV deals below and keep in mind this stellar offer will end tonight at midnight PDT. If you're in the UK, you can also scroll down to see Fire TV deals in your region.

The best Prime Day Fire Stick deals (USA):

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $39.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has the Fire TV Stick on sale for $14.99. That's a $25 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the streaming player that features an Alexa voice remote. You'll also receive a $45 Sling TV credit.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the Fire TV Stick 4K. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote and is currently 50% off at Amazon. This deal is available at midnight PT on Monday, July 15.

The best Prime Day Fire TV Stick deals (UK):

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon

For a limited time you can get the 4K Amazon Fire TV stick on sale for £24.99. That's the lowest price yet for the Fire TV stick that streams your favorite content in HDR 4K Ultra HD.

Fire TV stick: common questions

If you're not sure if you should buy a Fire TV stick or want to learn more about the streaming device, we've listed some common questions below to help make your buying decision.

How does the Fire TV Stick work? You simply plug the Fire TV stick into your HDTVs HDMI port and you can either power it with the outlet plug provided, or you might find you r TV's USB port can provide enough power instead. Connect to the internet via Wi-Fi and once online, you'll be walked through the setup process and you can log in to your existing Amazon account. The Bluetooth remote can help you navigate menus, and the built-in Alexa allows you to use your voice instead if you wish.

Is there a monthly fee for the Fire Stick? There's no monthly fee with the Fire TV stick, just the one time cost for the streaming device. There are paid services, like Netflix and Hulu, that require monthly expenses to get you access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Amazon Instant Video's content is a free park of Prime Membership.

What channels come with the Fire Stick? You can watch live TV with services like Sling and PlayStation Vue or stick to movies and TV shows with subscription services like Amazon Video and Netflix. The best part about a Fire TV is that you'll only pay for channels and services that you want.

