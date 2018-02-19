Fire risk forces HP to recall batteries from popular laptop models in Australia

A month after HP issued a recall notice in the US and Canada, the ACCC has done the same in Australia, requesting HP laptop users to check if their device’s battery is at risk of overheating and catching fire.
The manufacturer claims that it had received eight independent reports of “overheating, melting, or charring, including three reports of property damage and one report of minor injury”.
If you happen to own any of the products listed below, your device may have shipped with one of the faulty batteries, and if you have purchased additional batteries for your laptop, these too are at risk.
In order to check if your device’s battery is at risk, HP has provided a Battery Validation Utility. If the battery is verified to be affected, HP is providing replacements at no extra cost, even if they are integrated into the laptop itself.
ProBook
- HP Probook 640 G2
- HP ProBook 640 G3
- HP ProBook 645 G2
- HP ProBook 645 G3
- HP ProBook 650 G2
- HP ProBook 650 G3
- HP ProBook 655 G2
- HP ProBook 655 G3
ZBook
- HP ZBook 17 G3
- HP ZBook 17 G4
- HP ZBook Studio G3
Other
- HP x360 310 G2
- HP Pavilion x360
- HP ENVY m6
- HP 11 Notebook PC
- The best laptop sales in Australia for February 2018 - get yourself a laptop that won't set you on fire