Far Cry 6 is massively discounted for Amazon Prime Day

Far Cry 6 is possibly the greatest entry in Ubisoft’s acclaimed open-world shooter series, and it’s just received a healthy price cut as part of Amazon Prime Day.

You can liberate the streets of Yara for less with this year’s Prime Day deals because Far Cry 6 has had its price slashed. In the UK, you can pick up the Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 for £27.99. But the deals in the US are even better, there you can get Far Cry 6 standard edition for just $12.99.

We've broken down all the discounts by platform and region below.

Today's best Far Cry 6 Prime Day deal US

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): $59.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $47 - It's only $13! The latest entry in Ubisoft's open-world shooter series, Far Cry 6 casts you as a guerilla soldier fighting to liberate the oppressed island nation of Yara. You can expect the usual offbeat gunplay and underdog heroes, and pick it up now for half price. Better yet, this Amazon-exclusive version includes the Jungle Expedition pack, adding more gear to your armory and threads to your wardrobe.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS5): $59.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): $59.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Today's best Far Cry 6 Prime Day deal UK

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (PS5): £57.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The latest entry in Ubisoft's open-world shooter series, Far Cry 6 casts you as a guerilla soldier fighting to liberate the oppressed island nation of Yara. You can expect the usual offbeat gunplay and underdog heroes, and pick it up now for half price. Better yet, this Amazon-exclusive version includes the Jungle Expedition pack, adding more gear to your armoury and threads to your wardrobe.

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition is exclusive to Amazon and comes bundled with the Jungle Expedition Pack. The assortment of guns, gear, and outfits will have you feeling like a local Yaran – what better way to feel before overthrowing the country’s government?

Since Far Cry 6 launched to a warm reception late last year, it hasn’t received many discounts. It rarely drops below £30 and has only fallen to this current discount price once before. It’s not on Xbox Game Pass, either, so if you’re craving to play the next installment in the Far Cry series, now is the time to pick it up.

Casting you as an aspiring revolutionary on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, Far Cry 6 sees you take up arms against the oppressive regime of ruthless dictator Antón Castillo and overthrow the comically evil head of state.

All the staple elements of the Far Cry series are there: a gorgeous open world, a band of underdog guerilla fighters, and smooth gunplay that never lets up. It’s colorful and visually stunning, and takes full advantage of the PS5 DuelSense’s haptic feedback.

There are plenty of new features to surprise you, too. Resolver weapons act as makeshift firearms that lean into the wackier side of the series (think firework launchers), while the Amigos mechanic lets you bring companions into combat. Firefights are so much better when you have a dachshund or alligator by your side.

