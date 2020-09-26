Exeter vs Toulouse live stream: how to watch European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final from anywhere

Exeter enter uncharted territory on Saturday, as they face Toulouse in their first ever European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final. Read on as we explain how to watch a Exeter vs Toulouse live stream today and catch all rugby action online from wherever you are.

The Chiefs have won five of their last six games against Top 14 opposition, but must now face a French side currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak in the competition.

Exeter vs Toulouse cheat sheet This Heineken Champions Cup semi-final begins at 3.30pm BST on Saturday, September 26 at Exeter's Sandy Park stadium. Rugby fans in the UK can watch the match live and in full on BT Sport 3. Wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN.

While these are heady heights for Exeter, their opponents on Saturday have made 12 appearance in the semi-finals and six in the final (a record). Toulouse waltzed past Ulster 36-8 in the quarter-finals while the Chiefs notched up an equally commanding 38-15 win over Northampton to get to the last four.

Exeter's man-of-the-match in that game was Jacques Vermeulen who is set to miss through injury, with Scotland international Sam Skinner set to step in to the back row.

Toulouse meanwhile are set to go with the same backline that dominated proceedings against Ulster with Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack maintaining their half-back partnership.

Read on as we explain how to watch an Exeter vs Toulouse live stream online and catch the Heineken European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final from wherever you are right now.

Watch this weekend: how to get a F1 live stream from anywhere

How to watch Exeter vs Toulouse from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

View Deal

How to live stream Exeter Chiefs vs Toulouse in the UK

Unlike the day's earlier semi-final between Racing and Saracens, this match won't unfortunately be shown free to air on Channel 4. Instead, rugby fans in the UK will still be able to watch the game, with BT Sport 3 broadcasting the game live. If you're not already a BT Sport customer, its worth remembering that BT has recently introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK or Ireland and want to watch Exeter vs Toulouse like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab the best VPN you can and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you normally would.

How to live stream Exeter vs Toulouse in Australia

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories. That includes Australia. It’s €1.99 to watch a single Challenge Cup match (about AUS$3) or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €9.99 (about AUS$16). Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 (about AUS$30) for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20. If you're tuning in from Down Under its a 12.30am AEST start in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Exeter vs Toulouse: live stream the rugby semi-final in New Zealand

It's the same story for Kiwi fans looking to get their European rugby fix. Exeter vs Toulouse will be available to watch in New Zealand via the EPCR's streaming service - full details can be found at epcrugby.tv. Exeter vs Toulouse kicks off at 2.30am NZST on Sunday morning.

How to watch Exeter vs Toulouse in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Heineken European Rugby Champions Cup in Canada. This means the network is exclusively broadcasting Exeter vs Toulouse in the country, with the clash set to start at 10.30am ET/7.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

Exeter vs Toulouse: live stream Champions Cup rugby in the US

The official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere - kick-off times above. The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.