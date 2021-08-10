Epic deal: the Apple Watch 6 hits lowest sale price ever at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your smartwatch for the new school year, then you're in luck thanks to an epic deal we've just spotted at Amazon. Right now, you can get the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for $324.98 (was $399). That's a massive $74 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 40mm smartwatch.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399.99 $324.98 at Amazon

Save $74 - You can get the best-selling Apple Watch 6 on sale for a record-low price of $324.98 at Amazon. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, stock is moving fast, and this deal only applies to the Navy and White Sport Band model.View Deal

The feature-rich Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof smartwatch still keeps you connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple Watch 6 and $25 less than last week's sale price. You'll have to hurry though, stock is moving fast, so we recommend snagging this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales that are happening now.



You can also shop for more bargains with our roundup of the best back to school sales and look forward to upcoming Labor Day sales.