England vs Wales live stream: how to watch international rugby online from anywhere

The road to Japan starts at Twickenham today in yet another battle for rugby union supremacy between England and Wales. Today's Test match marks the third time the two teams have met in eight months. Don't miss out on any of the action by following our tips on getting an England vs Wales live stream below.

Despite the pair being somewhat over-familiar, today's game nevertheless looks set to be an intriguing affair, as fringe players make their claim for a more prominent place in the squad as the Rugby World Cup draws ever closer.

England vs Wales rugby union - where and when Today's Test match between England and Wales takes place at Twickenham Stadium in West London. All the action begins at 2pm BST.

Following a(nother) disappointing Six Nations campaign, England will be looking to get things back on track today against a Wales side that dished out a stinging comeback victory against them in Cardiff during the tournament back in February. Coach Eddie Jones has named a 33-man England squad and looks set to dish out Test debuts to wing star Ruaridh McConnochie and flanker Lewis Ludlam.

Grand Slam winners Wales are on a 14-match unbeaten run and look in rude health ahead of Japan. Taulupe Faletau’s broken collarbone sadly rules him out of today's game and the World Cup, but his absence presents an opportunity for the likes of Aaron Shingler to make a claim for the number eight shirt.

It's set to be a mouth-watering clash and is not to be missed. So keep reading to discover how to get an England vs Wales live stream.

Football fan? Discover how to live stream Premier League matches online

How to live stream today's rugby from outside your country

If you're outside your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll realise that you can't as it's location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (assuming you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), minus the risk of using a naughty stream from an illegal source.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan 2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns 3. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go



How to stream England vs Wales live in the UK

Today's match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning at 1pm. That means you can also live stream England vs Wales on your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access to the start of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream England vs Wales in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is the channel to head to for today's game if you're Down Under. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. You'll need to be committed to a late night however, as this one kicks off at 11pm AEST.

Live stream England vs Wales in New Zealand

Today's match is being broadcast live in New Zealand, via Sky Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 12.50am NZST in the early hours of Monday morning. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go..

How to watch an England vs Wales live stream in the US