Echo Show gets its price slashed in half (but you'll have to act fast)

Amazon has halved the price of its Alexa-powered Echo Show smart speaker with screen, as the company kicks off its massive Amazon Prime Day sale.

We knew we’d see Amazon device price drops for Prime Day, and this is a solid gold bargain.

The Amazon Echo Show usually costs £199.99, but the price has been slashed to £99.99 for Prime subscribers.

This was Amazon’s first Alexa home device with a screen. It displays lyrics when used with Amazon Music, lets you video chat with your nearest and dearest, and streams movies from Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Echo Show: was £199.99, now £99.99 Amazon's screen-equipped Echo Show not only offers hands-free voice-activated AI audio help, but also pairs it up with onscreen visual support and video streaming. It's half price today, offering a giant £100 saving for the priciest of all the Echo products.View Deal

Its screen is seven inches across. That’ll do the trick for some casual video-watching as you cook dinner.

The Echo Show is also a surprisingly powerful smart speaker, delivering powerful bass and easily enough volume to act as a mini hifi.

Just like other Echo kit, the Show has an array of far-field mics, letting you speak to digital assistant Alexa from across a room. And it will control all your favourite smart home equipment.

At £99.99, the Show is a stellar bargain.

If you want to get tooled-up with more Amazon devices, or perhaps a game console, keep your eyes glued to our Amazon Prime Day coverage.