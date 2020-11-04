Trending

Early Black Friday deal: the best Fujifilm camera for beginners hits lowest ever price

The X-A7 is a great step up from your smartphone

Fujifilm X-A7
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Looking to take your photography up a notch from point-and-shoot? The Fujifilm X-A7 is one of the best mirrorless cameras around for the job – and for today only, it's an even better choice thanks to a 36% discount in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

This excellent deal takes the X-A7, which already offered superb value, down to its lowest ever price of $450, with an XC15-45mm kit lens. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

The X-A7 combines Fujifilm's charming retro styling with modern shooting power, including a 24.5MP APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot 4K/30p video. If you don't need a viewfinder and prefer your cameras to be as compact as possible, it's one of the best mirrorless cameras around, particularly at this price.

Fujifilm X-A7 with XC15-45mm lens: $699.95 $450 at Amazon
One of the Fujifilm X-A7's big appeals is how well it's designed for those stepping up from smartphones – from its intuitive interface to its large, 3.5-inch rear LCD, it's an ideal first 'proper' camera for anyone who's ready to embrace manual shooting or get more creative with their photography.

You can still just point-and-shoot, though, thanks to its impressive autofocus performance, which includes face- and eye-detection. Throw in some stylish looks and Fujifilm's wide range of X-series lenses, and you've got a real mirrorless camera bargain.

