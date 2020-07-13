Don’t wait for Amazon Prime Day - Google is dropping deals every day this month

While we wait for Amazon to lock down the dates of Amazon Prime Day, Google is pushing ahead with a slew of deal days it’s calling The Daily Special.

According to Google, it’s a month-long deals bonanza with discounts on all your favorite Google gear, from Nest products like the Nest Mini and Nest Hello, to Google’s streaming dongle the Chromecast Ultra and dozens of others.

That said, the deal days start today with a discount on Nest Mini, that’s available in a pack of two for $79 (down $20 from the original price).

Google Nest Mini (2-Pack) $99 $79 at the Google Store

Save $20 on a pack of two Nest Mini speakers today at the Google Store with today's Daily Special. These little guys are great for extending Google Assistant into every room of your house, and are happy to answer questions and help you control your smart home.View Deal

In addition to the daily discount, Google is offering free two-day shipping on all orders when you use the code GOOGLESTORE2DAY at checkout.

A gaggle of Google deals... for US customers

Unfortunately it looks like Google is only running The Daily Special in the US right now, but thankfully it's not all bad news if you're thousands of miles from Mountain View.

In both the UK and Australia, Google just launched its Google Pixel Buds true wireless earbuds for £179/AU$279.

We're also expecting to see a new Google Home smart speaker announced sometime in the near future, as Google recently unveiled it in an image and teaser video, but we've yet to hear when it will be available.

Hopefully Google will extend some sort of discount to the Android enthusiasts outside the US in the future, and we'll be sure to post about it if/when it does.