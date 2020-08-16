Don't miss this Dell XPS 13 deal - an upgraded 2019 model for just $793.79

Dell has a whole range of sales over at their website right now, thanks to a 10% off sitewide coupon, which means you can pick up a 2019 Dell XPS 13 for just $793.79 - one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen on this spec.

Simply use the coupon SAVE10 at checkout to redeem your saving and knock $90 off your price.

What makes this a fantastic deal in our eyes is the fact you're getting a properly upgraded machine for much less than the baseline cost on a 2020 model. This 2019 Dell XPS 13 comes with a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which easily beats out the i3-equipped 2020 model that currently retails for $979.99.

While you're not getting that stunning nearly bezel-less design here, the display is still fantastic - fully HD, vibrant, and sharp. That price can't really be argued with either, and makes it a superb option for college students looking to pick up a powerful machine in the back to school sales.

Our favourite Dell XPS 13 deal this weekend

2019 Dell XPS 13 laptop: $899.99 $793.79 at Dell

Use code: SAVE10 at checkout to knock a further $90 off the sale price on this already discounted 2019 Dell XPS 13 over at the official Dell store this weekend. This 10th gen Core i5 equipped XPS might not be the latest in the series, but it's got a lot more power under the hood than the baseline 2020 model - and it's cheaper too. Also featuring 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this machine is a great buy for college or work.

