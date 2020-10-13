DNA test deal: save $40 off MyHeritage for Amazon Prime Day

Curious about your heritage and background? Amazon has knocked almost 50% off the MyHeritage Ancestry and Ethnicity DNA testing kit, which will allow you to learn all about where you come from and connect with relatives.

MyHeritage ranks highly in our roundup of the best DNA test kits thanks to its emphasis on data privacy, ease of use, and comprehensive results. There's a huge ancestry database to link you up with distant family members, and all the data is presented clearly in a handy online dashboard.

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit: $79 $39 at Amazon

MyHeritage is one of the biggest names in home DNA testing, and this special Prime Day deal cuts almost 50% off the price of its full Ancestry and Ethnicity kit. After sending off your saliva sample, you'll get a detailed report showing where in the world your ancestors are likely to have hailed from, where they travelled over generations, and matches to relatives.

View Deal

This is the cheapest we've ever seen for this kit on Amazon ($10 less than Black Friday last year), so if you've been thinking about digging into your heritage and learning more about where you come from, act fast to snap it up while stocks last.

More DNA test kit deals

Looking for more DNA test kit deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.