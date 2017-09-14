Dell Precision 5720 all-in-one VR-ready desktop launched in India

Dell has just released a new all-in-one desktop series in India and the company claims it to be the world’s most powerful all-in-one workstation. Named as the Precision 5720, the desktop comes with flagship grade specifications and aimed to cater the needs of professional users. The latest desktop line-up offers dedicated VR (Virtual Reality) support at a decent price point.

Dell Precision 5720 All-in-One Specifications

The Dell Precision 5720 features a massive 27-inch 4K Ultra HD display with optional touch support. Under the hood, you may choose between 7th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 or 6th generation Intel Xeon processors. Coming to the graphics, the company wants is offering a 4 GB DDR5 AMD Radeon Pro WX 4150 or an 8 GB DDR5 AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 GPU. Needless to say, with this kind of specs the Precision 5720 shall never run out of breath.

Talking of the memory, the brand new desktop can load up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2400MHz. For storage, you can pick a 7200rpm hard drive or a flashy SSD. Dell’s latest desktop comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Pro 64 bit operating system. The Precision 5720 can support as many as 3 additional 4K screens with 60 Hz refresh rate or an extra 5K monitor at 60 Hz and one 4K display at 60 Hz.

The Dell Precision 5720 All-in-One comes with an array of connectivity options like a M.2 slot for SSD, two 2.5-inch SATA slots for the conventional HDD, USB 3.0 port, SD-card reader, 3.5 mm audio jack, HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.2, Thunderbolt 3 port, USB Type-C port, 1 Gbps RJ45 LAN port, etc. The brand new desktop also features a 10-speaker sound system powered by dynamic amplifiers capable of 50W/channel.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Indrajit Belgundi, General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell, India said, “At Dell, we are committed to constantly revolutionizing our technology to deliver the best products and services, in line with the evolution of customer needs. The launch of the Precision 5720 All-in-One is a testimony to our belief in the legacy of Dell’s Precision range, which offers the best-in-class experience for creative minds to bring their ideas to life. We are proud to offer the world’s first VR capable AIO supporting professional graphics and staying true to Precision’s legacy of powering some of the greatest projects, for customers who depend on quality design for success – and what better time to do this than the 20th anniversary of the product line.”

Dell Precision 5720 All-in-One availability and pricing

The Dell Precision 5270 all-in-one is already available for purchase from the Dell India’s official website. The enterprise-grade desktops start a price of Rs. 1,09,000 in the country.