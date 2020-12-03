Cyber Monday phone deals still available - up to $500 off Galaxy S20 Plus and OnePlus 7T

We've just spotted two really worthy Cyber Monday phone deals holding out right now that Android fanatics simply shouldn't sleep on - especially if they missed the initial buzz earlier this week.

As part of its wider 'Cyber Week' sale, B&H Photo is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus for an absolutely ridiculous $679.99 (down from $1,199), and the OnePlus 7T for just $399 (down from $599) - two amazing prices on equally fantastic Android flagships.

That $520 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is easily one of the best cell phone deals available this week, and a great opportunity to bag yourself a powerful phone on the cheap. With a 6.7-inch OLED display, Exynos 990 chipset, and combination of a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto rear camera array, the S20 Plus is a really, really powerful device. We rated it highly in our review, with the only minor quibbles being it lacking a 3.5mm audio jack and the price - a complaint offset significantly with this Cyber Monday phone deal.

The OnePlus 7T was one of our favorite mid-range flagships of 2019 when we reviewed it and at this price, it's a real bargain in our books. Ok, so it's not the very latest on the market, but it's still packing a fantastic 90Hz 6.55-inch AMOLED display and a ton of power under the hood. It's not quite as slick as the new iPhone 12 or OnePlus 8T, but for this price, we definitely recommend it if you want a powerful phone on a budget.

Cyber Monday Phone deals still available today

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (128GB, unlocked): $1,199 $679.99 at B&H Photo

You'll have to wait for 2 to 4 weeks for shipping, but that's it's hard to believe this whopping $500 discount on the awesome Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is still available right now at B&H Photo. With a powerful chip, fantastic cameras, and one of the best 6.7-inch OLED displays on the market, this is a stunning flagship device.

OnePlus 7T (128GB, unlocked): $599.99 $399.99 at B&H Photo

It's not the latest phone in the range anymore, but the OnePlus 7T is still a fantastic flagship, especially at this price. With a stunning 6.55-inch AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 Plus, and 48MP / 12MP rear camera array, it gives most phones in 2020 a real run for their money still.

