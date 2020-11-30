Cyber Monday drone deals: get 40% off the DJI Mavic Air and more

The Cyber Monday drone deals have officially touched down, with lots of discounts taking the baton from the Black Friday deals we saw over the weekend.

These include the many price cuts we saw from DJI, which expire at the end of Cyber Monday, plus some even more compelling drone deals from retailers including Amazon, Walmart and B&H Photo Video.

We'll be regularly refreshing this page with the finest drone deals as we find them, including ones of newer models like the DJI Mavic Air 2 and Mini 2. If you're hunting for deals on the latter, we'd suggest checking out our where to buy the DJI Mini 2 on Cyber Monday guide.

While it can be hard to find discounts on new models, some classics are offering great value. For example, you can pick up a 41% price cut on the original DJI Mavic Air's Fly More Combo bundle, which is an excellent deal, plus a 10% discount on the Mavic 2 Zoom (or 14% off in the UK).

If you can't find the flying camera you're looking for, make sure to check back as we'll be adding new Cyber Monday drone deals as we find them.

Best Cyber Monday drone deals (US)

Air Hogs Star Trek USS Enterprise $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Okay, it doesn't have a camera, but this impressive replica of the USS Enterprise is a different kind of drone. It has ten authentic sound effects and the controller even has a warp speed switch for an extra burst of speed mid-flight (hopefully not straight into your flatmate's face).View Deal

Ryze Tello $ 99 $89 at DJI

The perfect learner drone for anyone who wants to learn the basics of flying a quadcopter, the Ryze Tello also packs a camera that can shoot 720p video and 5MP stills. Down to just $89 with this 10% off deal, it packs some nifty flying tricks and automated take-off and landing, too.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini $399 $359 at DJI

DJI's little beginner-friendly drone has been $40 discount for Black Friday, which means it's now $90 cheaper than the new Mini 2. While the latter brings 4K video, it's not a huge upgrade on 2019's Mavic Mini, which shoots superb gimbal-stabilized video and packs DJI's automated QuickShot modes, too.View Deal

DJI Mini 2 with waterproof hard-shell case $518.95 $498.96 at B&H Photo Video

While the standard and Fly More Combo DJI Mini 2 bundles are available at B&H, the retailer is also offering this unique hardshell case kit with a $19.99 discount for Cyber Monday. This is particularly handy if you're planning to travel a lot with the Mini 2. Offer ends 11.59pm on November 30.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo $1,149 $679 at Amazon

Save a massive 40% on this Fly More Combo for the DJI Mavic Air. It may have now been succeeded by the Mavic Air 2, but this remains a very capable 4K drone – it has a 100Mbps bit-rate, HDR stills and near-perfect obstacle avoidance. This bundle includes three batteries and shoulder bag among many other accessories.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air 2 $909 $799 at B&H Photo Video

Our number one drone doesn't have too many discounts yet, but this bundle is one of the best. You get a free SanDisk 128GB Extreme UHS-1 microSDXC card, landing pad and an optics cleaning kit, along with our favorite drone around for beginners and hobbyists. The Mavic Air 2 shoots 4K/60p video and a much-improved battery life.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom $1,439 $1,289 at Amazon

The Mavic 2 Zoom remains one of favorite drones for one main reaon – its 24-48mm optical zoom, which lets you shoot videos of more distant subjects while maintaining a safe distance. Like the Mavic 2 Pro, it also has a lightweight, foldable design and QuickShot intelligent flight modes. This deal saves you $150 on its usual price.View Deal

Autel Evo II Plus On The Go Bundle $1,813 $1,595 at Autel

Autel has quickly built a reputation as a genuine rival to DJI and the Evo II is certainly an aerial powerhouse, with a 48MP sensor, 120Mbps bit-rate and a 40-minute battery life. This special Black Friday offer includes two batteries, a shoulder bag and five pairs of props, on top the standard controller and drone itself, and save you $218 on the bundle's usual price.View Deal

DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 $1,599 $1,519 at Amazon

If you tend to fly a lot in windy conditions and need pro-level image quality, the Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is a great option. DJI's Phantom series has been overshadowed by its smaller Mavic cousins in recent years, but this drone's power, speed and highly responsive controls make it a fine alternative for pro photographers and videographers.View Deal

Best Cyber Monday drone deals (UK)

Ryze Tello £99 £89 at DJI

Looking for a learner drone to teach you all the flying basics while capturing 720p video? The Ryze Tello is the best around and it's now down to only £89 in this 10% off deal. Its app comes with automatic take-off and landing controls, along with some nifty tricks like 'throw and go'.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini £369.99 £329 at Amazon

This tiny drone is a superb choice for beginners and has just hit its lowest ever price. The Mavic Mini has just been succeeded by the DJI Mini 2, but we reckon it's better value if you don't need the latter's 4K video shooting. Its 12MP, gimbal-stabilized camera shoots excellent video, and you get DJI's superb QuickShot modes for automated flying maneuvers.View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini Combo £459 £409 at Amazon

If you can afford it, we usually recommend getting the Fly More Combo bundles for DJI drones – and this Mavic Mini one is, like the standard bundle, also discounted by a decent 11% right now. It comes with three batteries, a carry bag, a two-way charging hub and 360-degree prop guards, among other accessories.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom £1,099 £949 at Currys

This DJI drone has one killer feature – its 24-48mm optical zoom, which lets you shoot video of people while maintaining a safe distance. The Mavic 2 Zoom isn't a one-trick pony either, with its lightweight, foldable design and intelligent flight modes making it one of favourite fliers. This excellent deal saves you £150.View Deal

DJI Mavic 2 Pro £1,349 £1,179 at Maplin

This is the lowest price currently available anywhere in the UK for the Mavic 2 Pro, which remains our top pick for those who need a travel-friendly drone with pro-level image quality. It has a large, one-inch sensor and a handy adjustable aperture, plus all of DJI's usual automated flying modes. View Deal

More drone deals

Not in the US or UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on drones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

